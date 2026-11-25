TikTok faced brief service disruptions on Tuesday affecting video feeds, search, and profiles, but services have since resumed normal operation. Other tech news includes warnings about Adobe Photoshop AI features, reports on Nvidia and Trump, and new Firefox VPN controls.

is a senior reporter covering technology, gaming, and more. He joined The Verge in 2019 after nearly two years at Techmeme. Earlier on Tuesday, TikTok experienced some issues, with videos, search results, favorites, and other features not loading as they usually do, following.

Videos sometimes wouldn’t load in the For You feed on my iPhone, and search results occasionally didn’t show up as expected in the app on iOS or Android, or on the web. Even trying to pull up a profile would show a blank page, while links to videos are dead in the water too.

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However, as of 3:45PM ET or so, things appear to be working normally again. DowndetectorThe New York Times warns photographers not to update Photoshop over AI features. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the GoogleJensen Huang reportedly tells Nvidia staff it’s ‘not true’ Trump got him rehiredNow Firefox can select which sites use its VPN, and clear your browsing history with one click