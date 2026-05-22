TikTok Divorce: Mikayla Nogueira Discusses Process, Rebuilding Post-Divorce

Mikayla Nogueira, a makeup artist, shared a video on her TikTok account, discussing her messy divorce from Cody Hawken. She cited challenges in the process and mentioned rebuilding post-divorce.

Mikayla Nogueira announced her divorce from Cody Hawken on TikTok. She made the move less than a month after posting the news, revealing a messy process filled with challenges, but also discussing rebuilding post-divorce.

Nogueira mentioned that the divorce took a long time and she had a trial set for July. She also talked about going on a date and making major decisions. Despite facing speculation, she guaranteed that no one knows the reasons behind their decision and defended the privacy of her relationship





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Life Relationships Mikayla Nogueira Cody Hawken Divorce Rebuilding Process Rebuild Challenges

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