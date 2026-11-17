Disney says December will see the addition of TikTok creator videos to Disney+ as well as the long-awaited completion of the integration of Hulu content.

John Patrick Shanley On His New Off Broadway Play ‘Mountain Girl’, Industry Upheaval And Why He “Deeply Opposed” WGA StrikesIn the earnings release, the company said the creator content on Disney+ will be “strategically aligned” with the buildup to Doomsday, the first Avengers installment sincein a bid to boost daily engagement.

The company had previously said the vertical effort would begin by the end of 2026 but it hadn’t previously specified the December timing.

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“We are also adding more vertical video, live sports, and podcasts to the platform, while continuing to explore other emerging content genres,” the earnings release said. At the same time of the TikTok influx, subscribers to Disney+ will have a “fully unified” experience as the long-pending integration of Hulu programming into the mother ship is completed. Hulu remains available as a stand-alone service, though Disney’s aggressive bundling and pricing strategy is making it increasingly less appealing on its own.

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The integration was highlighted in the earnings release, which said the “live TV and select premium add-ons” now available on Disney+ will create “a more seamless way to discover and engage with the breadth of content across our brands and franchises. We believe our continued focus on product and technology will yield further benefits in engagement and churn over time. ” Disney no longer reports subscriber numbers.

The company said entertainment SVOD operating income more than doubled in the quarter, hitting $824 million.