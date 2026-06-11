TikTok Couple Abby and Matt Howard Share Emotional Journey Following Pregnancy Loss

Influencers Abby and Matt Howard open up about the trauma of losing their daughter, the inconclusive medical results, and the difficulty of coping with grief.

Abby and Matt Howard , a well-known couple on TikTok, have recently shared a deeply personal and heartbreaking chapter of their lives regarding the loss of their third child.

Through their 'Unplanned' podcast and social media platforms, the couple provided an intimate look into the trauma associated with late-term pregnancy loss and the agonizing search for answers. The tragedy unfolded during what was supposed to be a routine pregnancy appointment, where their doctor was unable to locate a heartbeat. This devastating discovery was followed by an ultrasound where the technician confirmed the loss, providing a gender reveal that the couple never hoped for—they were expecting a baby girl.

The loss occurred around 17 weeks of gestation, a period that Abby describes as being particularly challenging because it falls between a typical early miscarriage and a full-term stillbirth, leaving parents in a precarious emotional and medical limbo. In an effort to understand the cause of the tragedy, Abby and Matt opted to undergo several medical procedures, including a visual autopsy and hindsight genetic testing.

Abby explained that she felt a strong desire to preserve as much of her daughter's humanity as possible throughout the process. However, the search for a definitive cause proved to be frustratingly inconclusive. Despite various lab tests and medical reviews, Abby expressed that she was often met with answers that did not provide a clear reason for why the loss happened.

This lack of closure was particularly upsetting for her, as she harbored a deep-seated need for a 'why' to make sense of the grief. Despite the public nature of their platform, the couple has made the conscious decision to keep the specific medical details of their daughter's health private, treating her medical history with the same confidentiality they would for their living children. The physical and emotional process of delivering their daughter added another layer of trauma to the experience.

Abby recalled the eerie similarity between the induction process for a loss and a standard live birth. She described the haunting experience of being in the same maternity unit as other expectant parents, seeing incubators and hearing the sounds of newborn babies, while knowing that her own child would not be using those facilities. This juxtaposition of joy and grief created a profound sense of isolation.

Furthermore, Abby admitted to struggling with intense feelings of self-blame and guilt, despite the reassurances from medical professionals that the loss was not her fault. She noted that these feelings made her hesitant to share every detail of the experience online, as the vulnerability of grief is often compounded by the internal struggle to forgive oneself. Now navigating the journey toward healing, the Howards have faced new anxieties as they move forward.

While expecting a 'rainbow baby', Abby shared that routine appointments, such as the anatomy scan, now bring significantly more fear than they did prior to their loss. Every appointment is tinged with the memory of the day their world changed, making the process of expecting another child a mixture of hope and apprehension.

Despite the immense pain, Abby reflects on the experience as something that has fostered significant personal growth, allowing her to develop a deeper level of empathy and strength. By sharing their story, Abby and Matt hope to provide comfort to others walking a similar path of grief, reminding them that they are not alone in their struggle to find peace after an unexplained loss.

They continue to raise their two sons, Griffin and August, while honoring the memory of the daughter they lost, balancing the joys of parenthood with the enduring weight of their sorrow





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Abby Howard Matt Howard Pregnancy Loss Grief Support Rainbow Baby

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Matt Freese vs. Matt Turner: The USMNT starting goalkeeper duel could go down to the wireOver the last few days, both players have said they don’t know who’s going to get the nod for Friday’s group stage opener vs. Paraguay. It has sharpened their focus as they try to earn the job.

Read more »

Dear Abby: Who should tell our friend that his wife is not allowed on our cruise?We know from experience that she will ruin the trip.

Read more »

Dear Abby: I think my wife is cheating on me with multiple womenDear Abby advises a man who suspects his wife is finding women online and having sex with them.

Read more »

Dear Abby: I made a mistake with this man I met on the dating siteI felt awful, and I texted him. I haven’t heard back.

Read more »