Populix survey shows TikTok far outweighs critics in sparking Indonesian viewing, as audiences switch between cinema and streaming.

Indonesia’s International Co-Production Fund Moves Toward Implementation as French Ambassador Charts Next Phase of Film Ties: ‘It’s Based on Trust and Reciprocal Knowledge’ far outstrips film critics as the spark for Indonesian viewing, and audiences move between cinemas and streaming by occasion rather than sticking to one channel, according to a Populix survey presented atThe research agency polled 1,300 viewers aged 18 and above across five regions of Indonesia in November.

Populix research director Vivi Zabkie said the online sample is unweighted, so the figures offer a broad picture rather than a nationally representative one. Indonesia's International Co-Production Fund Moves Toward Implementation as French Ambassador Charts Next Phase of Film Ties: 'It's Based on Trust and Reciprocal Knowledge' TikTok is where the urge to watch starts for 56% of respondents, rising to 71% among 18- to 24-year-olds. Critics are the first trigger for just 4%.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Indonesian films make up 60% of cinema visits but only 26% of viewing on unlicensed sites. Some 81% of respondents had watched the same film both in a cinema and at home. The largest group, 41%, are occasional viewers who used no single channel six or more times in six months. Subscription loyalists account for 18%, big-screen regulars 17%, viewers heavy on both paid and unlicensed services 14% and free-first viewers 10%.