Tight Hamstrings Don't Have to Derail Your Training. These Expert Tips Get You Back to Running Strong—Fast.

Stretching isn’t always the answer. Here’s what actually relieves the stiffness.

any sore or tight areas of the body, especially when gearing up for a run. But that’s not always the best remedy—particularly when it comes to relieving tight and sore hamstrings.

In some cases, stretching an already irritated muscle can actually make it feel worse. For starters, to address stiffness in the back of the upper thighs, it can help to look at the opposing muscle group and adjacent muscles, like your gluteus maximus, to understand what might be contributing to the discomfort.

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To help you then pinpoint the cause of the irritation, experts explain the three most common issues that lead to tight hamstrings, plus how to prevent and relieve the discomfort so you can get back to running feeling strong and making progress toward your goals. Before we get too far, it’s important to understand a bit of anatomy.

First, the hamstrings attach to the ischial tuberosity, which is a part of the posterior aspect of the pelvis and is typically whereassist the quadriceps in movements like hip flexion , and they attach on the anterior aspect of the pelvis as well. The hamstrings and quadriceps work together to keep the pelvis stable; however, the movements and forces involved in running make this task much more difficult.

Picture wires attached to either side of a telephone pole—the telephone pole being our pelvis and spine, the wires being the hamstrings and the quadriceps. The wires maintain tension on the pole and keep it in its proper position. Now that you have the anatomy down, here’s when that can go wrong in that setup and the specific causes of tight, sore hamstrings.

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Unlike the telephone pole, the pelvis has movement, so keeping it balanced becomes much more complicated. than they can lift on the leg curl machine . This is a normal strength difference and, when the muscle groups stay within their normal strength difference ratio, all is well.

On the other hand, this strength ratio can become off balance, especially for us runners. When this happens, it is typically the quadriceps that win the strength battle and begin to pull theAs the pelvis rotates anteriorly, it raises or elevates the hamstring attachment site, which means the hamstrings get pulled up, and as the pelvis shifts, they become over-lengthened. In the massage world, over-lengthening of the hamstrings is sometimes referred to as “locked long.

” The hamstrings hang onto their attachment site for dear life—and of course, that can lead to tight hamstrings.. Again, picture the telephone pole now being pulled to one side by a stronger wire. The other wire, or the hamstrings, is being pulled and is overstretched or over-lengthened. Along with over-lengthening the hamstrings, pelvic anterior rotation also shortens our back muscles.

The typical scenario is tight, shortened quadriceps; tight, shortenedTo compound the problem further, when we run, we swing the leg forward, the hamstrings are even further lengthened, and the stress on the hamstrings, especially at the attachment site, is increased even more.and even muscle tearing. Pain is the first warning sign, and you are wise to pay attention to this signal. , but are not the main movers.

If the gluteus maximus becomes fatigued, or the hamstring ‘co-activates’ with the gluteus maximus, the hamstrings may also undergo excessive strain,” explains, associate professor of clinical physical medicine and rehabilitation at the University of Pennsylvania and codirector of the Penn Medicine Running and Endurance Sports Program. This can lead to tightness. and quadratus femoris can fatigue when you fail to properly utilize your glutes, Vasudevan adds.

This will also result in aches that present as hamstring pain, near its insertion point, he says. So, now that you understand what causes tight hamstrings, it’s time to figure out how to solve the issue. Putting your strength in balance and making sure your glutes can handle the load of running will both help to keep your hamstrings happy.

Hold each stretch for about 15 to 20 seconds, with a five-second break to release some of the tension between stretches before going ever-so-slightly deeper into the next stretch, says Vasudevan. You can repeat each stretch 2 to 3 times, if you’d like. Tuck pelvis slightly forward, bring knees closer together, engage left glute, and then send left knee back until you feel a stretch.

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Try performing a cat-cow, lower-back stretch, and/or pelvic tilt exercise to stretch your lower-back muscles:On an inhale, arch spine and look up toward ceiling, dropping belly toward floor. Body should form a straight line from head to heels. Lift right leg up, foot off the floor. Arms extend down by sides..

Focus on moving the muscle through its full range of motion, hold it briefly at the top of the action, and then slowly lower hips back down. Add three sets of 10 to 12 reps to your routine twice per week. Repeat on the other side. If it is a mobility-related issue, in which you can’t comfortably reach a hip extension on the run, this stretch may help.

Ice the attachment site immediately after any exercise for 15 to 20 minutes. Try wearing compression shorts to help support the affected muscles while doing physical activity, too.or by swimming to keep cardio up. Stair climbing uses a smaller stride, so this action may not bother your hamstring. It’s common for spine-related pain to present as hamstring pain in the back of the thigh. The association of, numbness, tingling, or weakness may signal a separate neurologic issue, and an absence of tenderness when pressing on the hamstrings may be a sign that the pain is referred from elsewhere, says Vasudevan. In that case, chat with your doctor.

You should also visit your physician if the pain is persistent, if you are limping or altering your gait in any way, and especially if you notice any bruising. Susan Paul has coached more than 2,000 runners and is an exercise physiologist and program director for the Orlando Track Shack Foundation. For more information, visit John Vasudevan, M.D. is an associate professor at the University of Pennsylvania. He is board-certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine.

He is a Team Physician for UPenn Athletics and medical director of the Broad Street Run and Philadelphia Distance Run, and previously for the Rock 'n' Roll Half-Marathon and Tri-Rock Triathlon in Philadelphia. He is a director of the running and endurance Sports Medicine Program at Penn Medicine. Dr. Vasudevan provides non-operative management of musculoskeletal conditions affecting athletes and active individuals of all levels, and combines injury rehabilitation with injury prevention.

He utilizes a variety of ultrasound-guided procedures and regenerative approaches such as platelet-rich plasma and percutaneous ultrasonic tenotomy. He sees patients at the Penn Medicine and the Philadelphia Veterans Administration hospital. Dr. Vasudevan attended medical school at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health in Madison. After his Transitional Year in Tucson, Arizona, he went to residency in PM&R at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia and onwards to Stanford University for his fellowship in Sports Medicine.

He has been in practice at the University of Pennsylvania since 2012.