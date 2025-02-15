Tigers Weighing Long-Term Deal for Riley Greene

The Detroit Tigers are considering a long-term contract extension for star outfielder Riley Greene, following the successful strategy employed with outfielder Matt Vierling last season.

Last offseason, Riley Greene was the organization's No. 2 prospect and was poised to join the team at the start of the season. The Tigers made him an unprecedented offer from their standpoint — a six-year contract with options. Rookies usually have six years of team control when they start their careers, with the first three years at the league minimum and the next three being arbitration years, which typically see a salary increase based on performance.

Greene received a $2 million signing bonus. The Tigers also added club options and escalators from 2030 to 2032 that could make the deal worth as much as $82 million for nine years. This 23-year-old received financial security, while the Tigers secured a team-friendly contract. Greene responded with a solid rookie season — .260/.309/.380/.689 with 13 home runs and 61 RBI. It remains a risk, but both sides perceived it as a worthwhile gamble.The Tigers now have a player who could potentially receive a similar contract extension. MLB.com recently published a piece on 14 players who are top extension candidates in 2025. One of the selected players was Tigers slugger, Riley Greene. Drafted in the fifth position overall in the 2019 MLB draft from Hagerty High School in Oviedo, Florida, Greene made his debut in 2022 and has steadily increased his performance. This culminated in his All-Star season in 2024, where he slashed .262/.348/.479/.827 with a career-high 24 home runs and 74 RBI. He played in 137 games, also a career high, and was a crucial factor in the Tigers' nearly unprecedented turnaround that led them to the playoffs.Greene is a candidate for an extension because he's about to enter the arbitration stage of his career. Many teams, including Detroit, have utilized extensions to balance player security with controlling costs during arbitration. If Greene's power numbers continue to escalate, he will command a higher salary in arbitration. However, the likelihood of an arbitration hearing increases, as does the chance of losing him in free agency when he becomes eligible in 2029. An extension for Greene won't mirror Keith's deal; it's likely to be more lucrative due to his MLB experience. But a long-term agreement for Greene is a worthwhile exploration. He is a cornerstone of Detroit's resurgence and a vital piece in their future aspirations of winning a World Series





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

MLB Riley Greene Detroit Tigers Extension Contract Matt Vierling Arbitration

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Scamanda: Where Is Cory Riley Amanda Riley's Husband, Now?From the new Hulu series “Paradise” starring Sterling K. Brown to the romantic-comedy movie “You’re Cordially Invited” with Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell, TODAY.com senior entertainment editor Elena Nicolaou joins Jenna Bush Hager and guest co-host Ciara to break down what movies and shows you should add to your weekend watchlist.

Read more »

Tigers in the neighborhood: How India makes room for both tigers and peopleA new study reveals that some of Asia's largest animals, including tigers and elephants, are thriving alongside humans, defying 12,000 years of extinction trends. The research highlights how India is finding ways to coexist with these magnificent creatures.

Read more »

Jimmy Returns to Throw a Wrench in Riley's Plans on Shifting GearsLucas Neff returns to sitcom television as Riley's estranged husband, Jimmy, on the upcoming episode of Shifting Gears titled 'Jimmy.' Riley's ex-husband arrives at Matt's (Tim Allen) home unannounced, bringing gifts and hoping to win Riley back. However, his visit creates tension, particularly for Matt who is less than thrilled about the reunion. Riley seeks advice from the repair shop guys while Matt tries to understand Jimmy's motives. Will Jimmy be able to mend fences with Riley, or will his presence cause more problems?

Read more »

Scamanda Docuseries Explores Shocking True Story of Amanda Riley's Elaborate Cancer ScamThe four-part docuseries Scamanda delves into the shocking tale of Amanda Riley, a charismatic California woman who faked a brutal cancer battle for money, gifts, and sympathy. Riley's elaborate deception, documented on her personal blog, involved staged hospital photos, fabricated medical treatments, and even a celebrity meet-and-greet. After an anonymous tip tipped off authorities, Riley was convicted of wire fraud in 2021 and is currently serving a five-year prison sentence. The docuseries explores how Riley convinced so many people and institutions of her illness, highlighting the power of empathy and the dangers of online deception.

Read more »

Charlie Webster Reveals Amanda Riley's Regret in 'Scamanda' DocuseriesABC's new docuseries 'Scamanda' delves into the life and lies of Amanda Riley, who fabricated a cancer diagnosis to scam supporters. Host Charlie Webster reveals exclusive insights into her communication with Riley, including Riley's expressed remorse for her actions. The docuseries features new interviews, archival footage, and details about the investigation that led to Riley's sentencing.

Read more »

Trump Signs Laken Riley Act into Law, Expanding Deportation AuthorityPresident Trump signed the Laken Riley Act into law, a bipartisan measure that broadens the criteria for detaining and deporting undocumented immigrants. The bill, named after a nursing student killed by an undocumented immigrant, allows for the deportation of individuals charged with certain offenses, even if they have not been convicted.

Read more »