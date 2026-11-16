The Detroit Tigers are evaluating whether to sign free agent Brandon Lowe to address their need for power hitting at second base or continue developing Hao-Yu Lee, who offers defensive value but less offensive impact.

, the Tigers have an opening for one of the best power hitters available at the position. The harder question is whether they can pay for that upgrade and still address their pitching needs..

Accepting it would send him back to Pittsburgh for 2027. If he declines, Detroit would have to weigh the contract and the draft cost against what it already has at second base. Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Lowe hit .260/.331/.493 with 35 home runs in 150 games for Pittsburgh in 2026.

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Most of that power came against right-handed pitching, against which he hit .279/.360/.550 with 27 homers, according to Statcast. Against left-handers, he hit .223/.270/.378. That gives manager A.J. Hinch a middle-of-the-order bat against righties and a reason to keep the right-handed Hao-Yu Lee involved against lefties.made him a more appealing everyday option.

Statcast credited him with 15 outs above average at second base in 2026 after he finished 14 below average there in 2025. Detroit would be paying for his bat with a chance to gain on defense, too. It would be risky to price three seasons around the best of those two defensive years. Lee gives the Tigers a viable alternative.

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He hit .264/.322/.424 with 10 home runs as a rookie. His glove still needs work, but giving him regular starts would help Detroit determine whether he can handle second base long term. Signing Lowe would reduce those opportunities and push Lee into a reserve role or a competition for starts at third.for Lowe.

At an even $24 million per year, that would leave Detroit about $15 million for other additions afterUnder the current rules, if Lowe declines the qualifying offer and signs with Detroit, the Tigers would also forfeit their third-highest eligible selection in the 2027 MLB draft. Kevin McGonigle’s Rookie of the Year awardDetroit should give Lee the first shot at second base and use the money to add a starter.

A shorter deal for Lowe would be worth revisiting if the Tigers can fund both moves. At the projected price, the upgrade at second base would leave too little room to finish the pitching staff. Alvin Garcia is a Puerto Rico-born sportswriter and U.S. Army veteran. He has covered Major League Baseball since 2022, producing breaking news, game coverage, analysis, roster stories and player features for national and team-focused publications.

His previous work has appeared at Heavy, The Sporting News, Athlon Sports, Yardbarker, and FanSided. Garcia brings a data-informed, fan-focused approach to his coverage.