Tigers vs. White Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, May 29

If the Detroit Tigers want to get back in the mix in the AL Central, they have to string together some wins in a hurry. They can start moving in the right direc

If the Detroit Tigers want to get back in the mix in the AL Central, they have to string together some wins in a hurry.

They can start moving in the right direction if they can win their weekend series against their divisional opponent, the Chicago White Sox. At 29-27, the White Sox are three games back from the Cleveland Guardians for the top spot in the division. They'll look to extend their win streak to three at home tonight.

Troy Melton 5+ Strikeouts The White Sox offense has scored runs at a high rate lately, but they have struggled when it comes to striking out. Their lineup seems to be using a "boom or bust" approach when it comes to swinging the bat. They have a 24.4% strikeout rate against right-handed pitchers this season, the second-highest rate in the Majors. That's enough for me to bet on Tigers' pitcher Troy Melton to record 5+ strikeouts at plus-money tonight.

We have a very similar situation to Padres-Nationals in today's Tigers vs. White Sox game. The White Sox are fourth in the Majors in wRC+ over the past 30 days, while the Tigers are 8th in that metric. Just like the game above, Troy Melton gives the Tigers the advantage in starting pitching over Erick Fedde of the White Sox, but the offensive numbers are too hard to ignore, especially with Chicago at home.

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Briefly: White House reviews plan to supervise prediction marketsThe proposal would lay out guidelines for event contracts.

Read more »

Angels vs. Tigers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, May 28Thursday's MLB action begins with a series finale between the Los Angeles Angels and Detroit Tigers – two teams that are well under .500 – at 1:10 p.m. EST. Th

Read more »

Braves vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, May 28A Boston Red Sox lefty of old heads back to Fenway Park on Thursday afternoon to take on a new, up-and-coming lefty that has put together a strong start to the

Read more »

Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Padres-Nationals, Tigers-White Sox, and More)We have a loaded slate of MLB games ahead of us as teams across the Majors are settling into their weekend series. If you want to place a few bets today, you're

Read more »