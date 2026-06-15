Tigers vs Astros Prediction, Picks & Odds for Today's MLB Game

Our Tigers vs. Astros prediction and MLB picks are banking on Detroit's offense to lead to a win in Houston on Monday, June 15.

Detroit's offense has caught fire against righties in June, and that should lead to success in Houston against right-hander Kai-Wei Teng. The Detroit Tigers offense has come alive this month, ranking second in runs scored against right-handed pitching.

Houston Astros The Tigers are in a great spot to score a handful of runs. They have a lot of good lefties to throw at Teng, and they’ve crushed right-handed pitchers of late.than the Tigers in June. They also lead the majors in fly-ball rate. Houston has hit the Game Total Over in 15 of the last 25 games at home .

Find more: Our team of experts has thoroughly researched and handpicked each product that appears on our website. We may receive compensation if you sign up through our links. Todd Cordell is a data-driven betting analyst. He uses numbers to help identify value across a wide variety of sports, with NHL being his specialty.

Shot props, in particular, have proven to be a very fruitful market. Todd has served as a betting analyst in the public sphere for many years, most recently with theScore covering the NHL and MLB. When not writing about sports betting, Todd stays busy analyzing the New Jersey Devils with a fine-tooth comb for InfernalAccess, his Devils-centric blog. Todd attended Sheridan College and graduated in 2014 with a diploma in print journalism.

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