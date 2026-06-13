Tigers place Jack Flaherty on injured list just as team gets ace Tarik Skubal back after surgery

The Detroit Tigers welcomed back their best pitcher and placed another starter on the injured list.

AP exclusive: Doctors Without Borders report found cases of abuse and exploitation by staff in ChadSome people are making guns with 3D printers.

A new law seeks to cancel their print jobsTrump's name is gone from the Kennedy Center's facade, according to a top official at the arts venueUS beats Paraguay 4-1 in historic win at World Cup openerJudge awards Blake Lively legal fees but no more damages in dispute over 'It Ends With Us' filmViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsA humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on cameraWhat to know about alpha-gal syndrome, the life-threatening meat allergy caused by tick bitesA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyEl Nino is here and scientists fear it'll be big, bad and costly with heat, floods, droughts, firesOB-GYN group makes vaccine recommendations for the first timeToo sick to work, but can they prove it?

New Medicaid rule worries patientsAds in New York must now label AI-generated 'synthetic performers'How to grill vegetables and toss them in Isaac Toups’ bacon vinaigretteA viral photo of Pope Leo XIV and a Barcelona boy sparked an emotional search for his familyJuez niega al Centro Kennedy pausar fallo que ordena retirar el nombre de Trump del edificio

A new law seeks to cancel their print jobsTrump's name is gone from the Kennedy Center's facade, according to a top official at the arts venueUS beats Paraguay 4-1 in historic win at World Cup openerJudge awards Blake Lively legal fees but no more damages in dispute over 'It Ends With Us' filmViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsA humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on cameraWhat to know about alpha-gal syndrome, the life-threatening meat allergy caused by tick bitesA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyEl Nino is here and scientists fear it'll be big, bad and costly with heat, floods, droughts, firesOB-GYN group makes vaccine recommendations for the first timeToo sick to work, but can they prove it?

New Medicaid rule worries patientsAds in New York must now label AI-generated 'synthetic performers'How to grill vegetables and toss them in Isaac Toups’ bacon vinaigretteA viral photo of Pope Leo XIV and a Barcelona boy sparked an emotional search for his familyJuez niega al Centro Kennedy pausar fallo que ordena retirar el nombre de Trump del edificio





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