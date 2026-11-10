Tigers' Kevin McGonigle Makes Franchise History with Rookie of the Year Win

The Detroit Tigers may not have won the ultimate prize of the season, which is the World Series, but they added an award to their 2026 resume. Shortstop Kevin M

The Detroit Tigers may not have won the ultimate prize of the season, which is the World Series, but they added an award to their 2026 resume.

ShortstopMcGonigle is the first Tigers position player to win the award since Lou Whitaker won it in 1978, snapping a 48-year drought. The Tigers had a down year in 2026, but McGonigle was one of, if not the only, bright spots on the team all season long. Verlander and Fulmer are two pitchers who absolutely dominated on the mound in their rookie years.

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And as soon as McGonigle came up early in the 2026 season, he absolutely took off and finished with 18 home runs, 72 runs driven in, and an OPS of .806. Detroit Tigers Max Clark prepares to bat. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The Tigers had another promising rookie that they called up to the team late in the season who made an impact.

Clark finished the season with three home runs, 23 runs driven in, and an OPS of .766. Clark and McGonigle will be guys who are going to be putting fans in seats and ranking for the better part of the future. And McGonigle had quite the season as to where Clark recognized it and had some praise for his teammate and how well he played this season.

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And it was apparent from his comments that Clark wanted to win the award.

"Don't get me wrong, that's three great candidates, but it really isn't even close, guys," Clark said. "Look at the numbers. You can look at any analytical stat you want to; WAR, got them in fWAR and bWAR. He's set every single record since Ty Cobb and Al Kaline, every single Tigers great ever.

" "He's doing it at 21, after signing that contract and just proving to everyone, 'Yeah, I did this,' and that's cool. It's such a cool thing to watch on the outside, on my end, because he was that same guy at 15 and he would just tear us up... I respect all the others, but c'mon guys, give me Kevin McGonigle, and twice on Sunday.

"Tyler Miller is a 26-year-old Sports Journalist who has had a passion for writing ever since graduating from Georgia Southern University with a Journalism degree in 2022. Tyler has been writing about sports for going on 8 years now. Tyler has been a Detroit Tigers fan ever since Miguel Cabrera was tearing up the league in the early 2000s and has followed them from there till now with superstar Kevin McGonigle being in the mix.

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Tyler also has had experience writing for FanSided in the past where he was a site expert and a contributor across different sites.