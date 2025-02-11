Tiger Woods Withdraws from Genesis Invitational to Mourn Mother's Death

Tiger Woods will miss this week's Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego to grieve the loss of his mother, Kultida Woods. Woods expressed his decision on X, stating that he is still processing her loss and hopes to attend the tournament later in the week.

Tiger Woods announced Monday that he will miss this week's Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego as he continues to grieve the loss of his mother. Woods shared his decision on X, stating, 'I planned to tee it up this week, but I'm just not ready. I did my best to prepare, knowing it's what my Mom would have wanted, but I'm still processing her loss.' Woods' mother, Kultida Woods, passed away last Tuesday.

The 15-time major champion announced her passing last week, describing her as 'a force of nature' and his 'biggest fan.' He said, 'She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible. She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie.' Woods had been scheduled to compete in his first PGA Tour event in seven months at Torrey Pines. He expressed hope to be at the Genesis Invitational, a tournament he hosts, later this week. This year, the Genesis, traditionally held at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, has been moved to Torrey Pines while the Los Angeles area continues to recover from devastating wildfires. Woods last played on the Tour in July, missing the cut at The Open Championship. He then underwent back surgery in September, the latest in a series of injuries that have plagued his career. The 15-time major champion thanked those who have reached out to him and expressed appreciation for the 'continued kindness' since his mother's passing. Kultida Woods, a native of Thailand, was frequently seen by her son's side. Tiger Woods revealed that his mother was instrumental in him adopting the now-iconic red and black outfit combination he wears on the final day of golf tournaments.





