Tiger Woods will make his long-awaited return to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas on December 3, his first tournament since a March 2026 car crash and DUI-related arrest. He was added via a wild-card spot along with Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland.

Tiger Woods will return to competitive golf next month at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, with his opening round tee shot set for December 3.

It will be his first tournament start since his March 2026 rollover car crash in Florida that resulted in a DUI-related arrest. A total of 866 days will have passed since his last competitive round of golf. Woods announced on Tuesday that he, along with Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland, had officially been added to the limited-field event held at Albany. He was added through one of three remaining wild-card spots in the 20-golfer field.

Also read Tiger Woods Announces Comeback at Hero World Challenge After Legal and Health Setbacks

Woods Hosts Hero World Challenge

Woods is the host of the Hero World Challenge, and competing as a playing host makes sponsors and broadcast partners happy. The event is slated for Dec. 3-6 and is a 20-player, limited-field event with no cut. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and Cameron Young are among the top golfers scheduled to play. The field includes 12 of the Top 25 players in the world, and players will be battling for a $5 million purse.

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Woods not finishing last among that field would be a huge accomplishment. Completing 72 holes as pain-free as possible and putting together a few flash moments would also be considered a win for Woods and fans. The few hundred fans on property and the thousands watching back home will simply relish in watching him make contact with a golf ball in a somewhat competitive setting. The Hero World Challenge is among the most laid-back environments in all of professional sports.

Woods is also expected to play in TGL's 2027 season as a member of Jupiter Links Golf Club beginning next month. He played in the TGL Finals on March 24 earlier this year. The PNC Championship, slated for Dec. 19-20 in Orlando, Florida, is the PGA Tour's annual father-son event that Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods have also been regulars at in recent years. They did not play in last year's event as Tiger Woods recovered from back surgery.

Woods Back Surgery History

PNC Championship organizers are holding a spot in the 2026 field in case Woods is healthy enough to compete. Woods announced in October 2025 that he underwent a disc replacement surgery on his lumbar spine. It was the seventh back surgery of his career, and the second in about a year's time after he underwent microdecompression surgery in September 2024. Woods also needed surgery when he ruptured his Achilles in March 2025 while training and practicing at home.

Before the March 2026 incident that led to his arrest and decision to go to rehab, Woods had been working his way back with an eye toward playing in the Masters in 2026. Magnolia Lane at Augusta National in April is what both he and the golf world as a whole have been hoping to see during his lengthy stint away from the sport.

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Future PGA Tour Champions Plans

The Hero World Challenge will undoubtedly be a gauge as to where his game stands among the best players on Earth. What Woods does after collecting those results will be fascinating to watch unfold. The event could serve as a test run before potentially teeing it up on the PGA Tour Champions circuit when its season begins in late March.

As a 15-time major champion, Woods remains one of the most accomplished players in golf history, and his return at Albany Golf Course in Nassau, Bahamas, will draw widespread attention.