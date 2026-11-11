Tiger Woods Targets Hero World Challenge Return

Tiger Woods hints at a golf comeback at the Hero World Challenge in December, following injury and legal setbacks.

Tiger Woods is signaling a potential return to professional golf as early as December. The fifteen-time major champion has indicated he may compete in the Hero World Challenge tournament hosted in the Bahamas. This development follows a period of significant physical and legal challenges for the fifty-year-old golfer.

Woods Hints at Immediate Comeback

Tiger Woods recently stated that he is feeling better and has been engaging in substantial training sessions. He confirmed his attendance at the Hero World Challenge event in an interview with SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio. Woods emphasized that he will be present regardless of whether he plays, but his comments fuel speculation about an on-course appearance. The tournament begins on December third in the Bahamas.

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Legal Settlement and Physical Recovery

The path to this potential return has been obstructed by severe injuries and a recent legal arrest. Woods ruptured his Achilles tendon and underwent seventh back surgery before being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence earlier this year. In September, the golfer pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and refusal to submit to a lawful test. A plea deal resulted in a five-year ban from driving. He also spent time in a rehabilitation facility in Switzerland following the crash incident.

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Training Locations and Tournament Details

Recent footage shows Woods hitting balls at Monterey Peninsula Country Club and Liberty National in New Jersey. These sightings suggest he is ramping up his practice regimen ahead of the new season. The Hero World Challenge features only twenty players in total. Currently, seventeen members have been announced for the field. Tiger Woods is not yet among the listed participants, but three exemption spots remain available for selection.

Family Support and Alternative Events

Kai Trump shared a photo celebrating her mother Vanessa Trump receiving an all-clear from cancer. Vanessa Trump was diagnosed with breast cancer in May. Woods was recently pictured with Vanessa, Kai, and son Donny at a celebration marking her recovery. If Woods does not play at the Hero event, he might join his son Charlie in the PNC Championship in Orlando between December seventeenth and twentieth. Alternatively, he could appear when the TGL campaign starts on December twenty-seventh in Jupiter Links GC.