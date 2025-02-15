Tiger Woods Returns to Golf After Mother's Passing

Tiger Woods will make his return to the golf course on Tuesday, participating in the TGL indoor league after withdrawing from the Genesis Invitational to grieve the loss of his mother.

Tiger Woods will make his return to the golf course on Tuesday, participating in the TGL indoor league. The league confirmed that Woods will be teaming up with the Jupiter Links as they face off against the New York Golf Club. Woods, 49, had initially planned to compete in the Genesis Invitational but withdrew after stating he was still grappling with the loss of his mother. Last week, Woods revealed the passing of his mother, Kultida, at the age of 78.

'I planned to tee it up this week, but I'm just not ready,' Woods said in a statement. 'I did my best to prepare, knowing it's what my Mom would have wanted, but I'm still processing her loss. Thanks to everyone who has reached out. I hope to be at Torrey later in the week and appreciate the continued kindness since my Mom’s passing.' The Genesis Invitational organizers honored Kultida's memory by placing a white flag on the par-4 seventh hole, devoid of any words. This gesture was a tribute to Tiger’s late mother and her Buddhist faith. Buddhists hold the color white and the number 7 in high esteem. White symbolizes enlightenment, knowledge, and purity, while Kultida's birthplace, Thailand, features white stripes on its flag, believed to represent Buddhism. This marks Woods' first competitive outing since the British Open in July 2024. It would have been his first tournament appearance since September's microdiscectomy, aimed at alleviating pain in his legs. This was his sixth surgery on his lower back. The last time Woods completed four rounds was at the 2023 Masters, where he established a new tournament record for consecutive cuts made at the prestigious major with his 24th. The 15-time major champion has been actively participating in the TGL league since its debut on January 7, 2025





