Tiger Woods will make his return to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas from December 3-6, his first tournament since the 2024 Open Championship and his first since a March 2026 rollover crash and DUI-related arrest.

Tiger Woods will return to competitive golf next month at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, his first tournament appearance since the 2024 Open Championship.

When he hits his opening tee shot at Albany Golf Club on December 3, a total of 866 days will have passed since his last competitive round. The limited-field event runs December 3 through December 6. Woods announced on Tuesday that he, Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland had officially been added to the field. The 20-person, no-cut event is hosted by Woods himself, which makes his decision to play there a natural fit.

Also read Tiger Woods Announces Comeback at Hero World Challenge After Legal and Health Setbacks

Woods Returns After DUI Arrest

Competing as a playing host keeps sponsors and broadcast partners happy, and the tournament is among the most laid-back environments in professional sports. The return marks Woods' first start since a March 2026 rollover car crash in Florida that led to his DUI-related arrest. He stepped away from the game for treatment after the incident. The sheriff's office said Woods took a breathalyzer test that showed no alcohol in his system, but he declined to take a urine test.

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Detectives found two painkiller pills in his pocket during the arrest. In September, Woods pleaded no contest to lesser charges of reckless driving and refusing to submit to a urine test, according to court records. The judge adjudicated him guilty on both charges and suspended his license for five years on each charge, with the sentences served at the same time for a total five-year suspension. He avoided jail time.

Legendary Resume Includes 15 Majors

Woods brings a legendary resume into the event, including 82 PGA Tour victories and 41 European Tour wins. He owns 15 major championships: five Masters, four PGA Championships, three U.S. Opens and three Open Championships. His PGA Championship wins came in 1999, 2000, 2006 and 2007, his U.S. Opens in 2000, 2002 and 2008, and his Open Championships in 2000, 2005 and 2006.

Woods last competed at the 2024 British Open at Royal Troon, where he missed the cut in a year in which he played all four majors. He has not teed it up in competition since. His return will come against a field that includes 12 of the top 25 players in the world, led by World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who will be battling for a $5 million purse. Expectations around Woods are modest.

Not finishing last in that field would be a huge accomplishment, and completing 72 holes as pain-free as possible while producing a few flash moments would also count as a win for Woods and his fans. The few hundred fans on property and the thousands watching at home will simply relish watching him make contact with a golf ball in a somewhat competitive setting.

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Potential Move to Champions Circuit

The Hero World Challenge may also serve as a test run before a potential move to the PGA Tour Champions circuit, whose season begins in late March. It will be a gauge of where his game stands among the best players on Earth, and what he does after those results will be fascinating to watch unfold.

Magnolia Lane at Augusta National in April is what both Woods and the wider golf world have been hoping to see during his lengthy absence from the sport.