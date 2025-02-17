Tiger Woods Reflects on Mother's Passing and Offers Hope for Golf's Future

Tiger Woods spoke candidly about the loss of his mother, Kultida Woods, during the Genesis Invitational, expressing gratitude for the support he received from the golfing community. Despite withdrawing from competition due to his grief, Woods was present at the tournament, where players honored his mother with red pins bearing the Thai symbol for love. Woods also shared his hopes for a more regular PGA Tour schedule in 2025 and expressed optimism about the future of golf, particularly regarding the efforts to mend the divisions caused by the LIV Golf tour.

Tiger Woods opened up about the grief of losing his mother during the Genesis Invitational, the tournament he hosts, on Sunday. Woods shared his experience on CBS coverage of the event at Torrey Pines, saying, 'It's been a tough process to go through. But I've had amazing family support, all the players playing here have reached out, the amount of texts, emails and nice messages of support I've got has really helped and has really meant a lot to me.

' Woods continued, 'Mom would take me to every junior event here in Southern California. ... She would drive out there and keep score, walk every hole and how many putts I hit, how many fairways I hit, how many greens I hit. She tracked it all. Losing her has been a very hard and difficult process to go through.' Woods announced the death of his mother, Kultida Woods, earlier in February. Prior to this, the 15-time major champion had planned to compete at the Genesis Invitational – his first PGA Tour event in seven months – but withdrew a few days before, stating he was 'not ready' following his mother's passing. Despite not participating in the tournament, Woods was present at Torrey Pines. In a touching tribute, each player wore a red pin adorned with the Thai symbol for love in their hats to honor Kultida. Speaking to CBS, Woods expressed hope for a more regular PGA Tour presence in 2025. 'My goal was to play more and I haven't played,' the 49-year-old said. 'Got to work on that. This process was unexpected. I'll get back after it and look forward to playing some of the bigger events.' Woods also had the honor of presenting the winner's trophy to Ludvig Åberg after the Swede delivered a stunning late rally to win the tournament by a single shot. Åberg's four birdies in the final six holes secured his second PGA Tour title, finishing a stroke ahead of Maverick McNealy in second place. Beyond his playing career, Woods has been actively involved in the administration of golf. The 82-time PGA Tour champion has been a key voice in the negotiations between the sport's stakeholders as they strive for reconciliation following the controversial emergence of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour in 2022. Woods has been at the forefront of discussions between the PGA Tour and LIV, revealing on Sunday that a meeting had taken place involving US President Donald Trump, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, and 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott, as they attempt to bridge the divide in golf. Woods expressed optimism about the future of the sport, stating, 'I think that things are going to heal quickly. We're going to get this game going in the right direction. It's been heading in the wrong direction for a number of years and the fans want all of us to play together, all the top players playing together and we're going to make that happen.'





