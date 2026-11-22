It has been 852 days since Woods last played in a PGA Tour event when he missed the cut at the July 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon in Scotland – and a lot has happened, on and off the golf c…

Golf fans are being asked to believe the greatest player of his generation can defy countless injuries, several serious accidents and a battered body to reclaim his place at the top of the game.

On Tuesday, the 15-time major winner, now 50, announced he would be making his long-awaited PGA Tour return in early December atTiger Woods reacts with his son Charlie Woods during the PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida, on Dec. 22, 2024. Jack Nicklaus’ record setting 18 major tournament wins, something he’s three titles away from equaling .

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He has endured two more back operations , a ruptured Achilles tendon, the death of his mother, Kultida, and treatment for reliance on prescription drugs in Switzerland. Tiger Woods poses for his booking photo provided by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office following his arrest on March 27, 2026, in Stuart, Florida.to reckless driving, careless driving and refusal to submit to testing, rather than the original DUI charge he could have faced.

Sentenced to a five-year driver’s license suspension and $1,500 in fines, Woods announced he was taking another break from the game.

“Over those two and a half years, Tiger has basically become irrelevant to the majority of golf fans,” he told the Post. “I guess the hope was, after his latest rehab stint, he had his life together, and golf was secondary. Dubbed the ‘Superagent’, Norton secured deals with Nike and Titleist for Tiger worth $60 million when he dropped out of Stanford University and turned professional in 1996, aged just 20.

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Thirty years on, he believes it’s high time Woods called it a day, given everything that’s happened.

“People around him say he can still hit all the shots but it’s hard to be competitive when, by his own admission, he’s unable to walk 18 holes,” added the author of ‘Rainmaker,’ a memoir of his time as an agent. “But I find it fascinating, and sad, how Tiger and, also Phil Mickelson, continue to damage their legacies via self-destructive behavior. ”Bob Friend played with Woods in his first PGA Tour event.

He was just 16 and given a sponsor’s exemption to play in the Nissan LA Open in 1992. Tiger Woods and his son Charlie Woods stand together during the pro-am prior to the PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida, on Dec. 20, 2024.

He told The Post that Tiger’s time in the top flight is over, not helped by the two car accidents he has been responsible for, in 2009 and 2021, and his two DUI arrests in 2017 — for which he later pleaded guilty to reckless driving — and this year.

“I think the car accident in 2021 when he nearly lost his leg effectively ended his career. That was devastating,” he said of the accident in Los Angeles, where he lost control of his vehicle and rolled over multiple times.

“I am glad that he is playing again, and I wish him nothing but the best but I don’t think that he can compete at the highest level again. ”Robert Wrenn, who played with Woods at his first event as a professional in Milwaukee in August 1996, believes we should be wary of labeling it a “comeback.

” “I learned long ago not to doubt Tiger’s ambitions but at nearly 51 with a battered body, I’m having serious doubts that this is an attempt at yet another comeback, maybe just a gut check to see where his game – and his body – really are. ”The issue for Woods is that while fellow professionals might be encouraged by what they have seen of Tiger on the practice range, tackling four competitive rounds is another matter entirely, not least as the use of golf carts is not permitted on the PGA Tour.

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“There are two types of golf: Golf and Tournament Golf – and they are completely different animals,” added Bob Friend. “You build tournament toughness through competing in tournaments and he hasn’t competed in a tournament for almost two and a half years.

In Woods’s favor is that the Hero World Challenge features just a 20-player field and there is no halfway cut, so his participation should be viewed through that lens, as well as the fact that he is the host of the event. But golf’s problem, more generally, is that Tiger Woods, despite everything, continues to move the needle in a way that no other golfer can.

Tiger Woods stands on the sideline during a game between the Stanford Cardinal and Miami Hurricanes on Sept. 4, 2026, in Stanford, California. Mike Harris is a partner in leading golf marketing and creative agency The Loop. He told The Post that Woods continues to drive television viewing figures and commercial revenue.

“What is beyond doubt is that Tiger still commands the spotlight and brings a focus to the game from both diehard fans and outsiders in a way that nobody else does,” he said. “No matter what Tiger’s past misdemeanours and indiscretions are, he still retains a godlike status in the game because of what he has delivered in terms of that step-change in performance and mindset from a professional golfer.

”Fast forward three decades, an era in which he redefined what was possible in golf, and here we are again, still waiting for him to save the day, especially in the wake of the civil war with breakaway circuit But golf has not found anyone else to replace its Tiger Woods obsession. After all, nobody is questioning his legacy or his ability to make miracles happen.

Just look at his 2019 Masters victory, when he came back after years of scandal and surgeries to claim his 15th major title. Besides, Woods has nothing left to prove except, perhaps, to himself. As Mike Harris of The Loop says: “If there’s one person who could confound all the experts, it’s probably Tiger. ” Tiger Woods reacts with his son Charlie Woods during the PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida, on Dec. 22, 2024.

Tiger Woods poses for his booking photo provided by the Martin County Sheriff's Office following his arrest on March 27, 2026, in Stuart, Florida. Tiger Woods and his son Charlie Woods stand together during the pro-am prior to the PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida, on Dec. 20, 2024. Tiger Woods stands on the sideline during a game between the Stanford Cardinal and Miami Hurricanes on Sept. 4, 2026, in Stanford, California.