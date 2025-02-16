Tiger Woods Honors Mother During Public Return at PGA Tour Event

Tiger Woods made his first public appearance since the passing of his mother, Tida, at a PGA Tour event in Southern California. He joined the CBS broadcast, sharing his grief and gratitude for the support he received from family and fellow golfers.

Tiger Woods, despite the recent passing of his mother, made a poignant return to the public eye during the final round of the PGA Tour event in Southern California. Woods, who released a statement on February 4th following his mother's death , engaged in his first public discourse since then during the CBS broadcast. Accompanied by Jim Nantz and Trevor Immelman, Woods shared his heartfelt experiences navigating the grief.

'It's been a difficult process, but I've had incredible family support,' Woods expressed. 'All the players competing this week have reached out. The outpouring of texts, emails, and messages of support has been truly invaluable and deeply appreciated.' Woods elaborated on his mother's unwavering influence and pivotal role in his remarkable golf journey. 'Mom was my anchor,' he revealed. 'While my dad was engrossed in his work at McDonnell Douglas, developing the Delta rocket, Mom would chauffeur me to every junior tournament in Southern California. Whether it was a nine-hole outing in Riverside or San Bernardino, she'd drive us there, meticulously keep score, and walk every hole with me.'However, Woods underscored that his mother's priorities extended beyond golf. 'She was adamant about my education,' he admitted. 'She insisted on good grades and academic excellence. Frankly, if I hadn't completed my homework, golf was out of the question.' In a poignant tribute, the PGA Tour announced a special observance during the competition rounds. Hole No. 7 will bear an all-white flag in honor of Woods' mother, Tida. Tida, hailing from Thailand, was a devout Buddhist, and the number seven and the color white hold significant meaning in Buddhism, making this display a touching homage. Woods is slated to make another public appearance on Tuesday, participating in the TGL match in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, with his Jupiter Links team.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

TIGER WOODS GOLF PGA TOUR MOTHER's DEATH TRIBUTE

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tiger Woods commits to playing first PGA Tour event in seven months at Genesis InvitationalTiger Woods will compete in his first PGA Tour event for seven months next week at the Genesis Invitational in San Diego.

Read more »

Tiger Woods' PGA Tour Champions Eligibility Sparks Excitement and AnticipationThe news of Tiger Woods' eligibility for the PGA Tour Champions has generated significant buzz within the golf world. Experts and fellow players alike anticipate the potential impact of Woods' participation on the tour's popularity and competitive landscape.

Read more »

Tiger Woods Returns to PGA Tour at Genesis InvitationalTiger Woods returns to the PGA Tour after a long absence, competing in the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines. This marks his first tournament appearance since July 2023 and follows a microdiscectomy surgery to address lower back pain.

Read more »

Tiger Woods Returns to PGA Tour at Genesis InvitationalTiger Woods makes his first PGA Tour appearance since July 2023 at the Genesis Invitational, hosted by himself at Torrey Pines.

Read more »

Tiger Woods Optimistic for PGA Tour-LIV Golf Deal: ‘Things Are Going to Heal Quickly’PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan spoke positively about negotiations earlier in the week and Tiger Woods matched his enthusiasm.

Read more »

Greg Norman: 'I'd win' LIV-PGA debate vs. Rory McIlroy, Tiger WoodsGreg Norman says he would 'win the debate' against Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods over LIV Golf's impact on the sport.

Read more »