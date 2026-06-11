Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren Reunite for Son Charlie's Florida State Signing

Tiger Woods and ex-wife Elin Nordegren appeared together at The Benjamin School on Nov. 6 to celebrate son Charlie signing with Florida State, a rare public outing for Woods amid his DUI case.

Tiger Woods and his ex-wife Elin Nordegren reunited on November 6 at The Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, to celebrate their son Charlie signing to play college golf at Florida State. The rare joint appearance came as Woods faces a change-of-plea hearing in his Florida DUI case following his March arrest. The 15-time major champion, 50, and Nordegren, 46, posed for a family photograph at the ceremony, standing on opposite sides of their 17-year-old son.

Charlie had announced his verbal commitment to Florida State in February, and the signing day event gave him a chance to mark the occasion with family members, school representatives, and coaches. In photographs from the ceremony, Woods and Nordegren stood on opposite sides of Charlie, smiling alongside family members and school representatives. Their appearance together offered a glimpse into a family milestone that, for once, had nothing to do with Tiger's own accomplishments.

Also read Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren Celebrate Son Charlie's Florida State Golf Commitment

The celebration extended well beyond Charlie's famous father. Nordegren's longtime partner, former NFL tight end Jordan Cameron, attended with their children, making it a family celebration for everyone involved. Woods was among those celebrating in the comments earlier this year. Congratulations Charlie, I'm so proud of you on entering this next chapter of your life, Woods wrote. The former couple, whose divorce was finalized in 2010, have rarely appeared together publicly but have made a point of attending their children's milestones.

Earlier this year, Woods and Nordegren attended a ceremony recognizing Charlie and his Benjamin School teammates for winning the 2025 Florida high school boys golf state championship. They also reunited at the PNC Championship in December 2024, when Woods competed alongside Charlie and their daughter Sam served as his caddie. Their shared appearances have offered occasional glimpses of the relationship they have maintained as parents since their highly publicized separation.

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Charlie has spent years competing with his father at the PNC Championship, developing from a young boy sharing the course with a golf legend into a talented player pursuing his own collegiate future. The signing ceremony marked another important step in a golf career that has increasingly attracted attention. Rather than simply following Tiger around the course, Charlie is preparing to build his own resume at one of college golf's established programs.

The family photograph will mark the day his next chapter in golf became a little more real. The gathering also came during a difficult period for Woods. He was arrested in March on charges of DUI following a car crash in which police later found hydrocodone pills in his pocket. It was his second DUI in less than a decade. When he was arrested in March, he said he was hoping to play in April's Masters, but he ultimately missed the entire season.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital, deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office reported observing several signs of impairment at the scene. They noted the golf legend was sweating profusely and that his movements appeared lethargic and slow. Law enforcement proceeded to perform field sobriety tests because of their suspicions. Woods was instructed to remove his eyeglasses, and the deputy conducting the tests stated that his eyes appeared to be bloodshot and glassy and extremely dilated.

Woods previously told law enforcement prior to the field sobriety tests that he underwent seven back surgeries and over 20 operations on his leg. He told law enforcement that I take a few prescription medications. Shortly after the arrest, Woods announced he was seeking treatment. Nordegren was reportedly concerned after the legendary golfer's arrest. He is set for a change-of-plea hearing in Florida in the DUI case.

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Woods has remained out of the spotlight most of the time since the arrest, making the appearance at his son's signing ceremony a rare public outing. Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren married in 2004 and divorced six years later following revelations of his infidelity. In addition to Charlie, they share an 18-year-old daughter, Sam. Although Woods and Nordegren rarely appear together publicly, they have made a point of showing up for their children's accomplishments.

Their personal lives have moved in different directions since their highly publicized separation, but the gathering made clear that Charlie's accomplishments remain something the entire family can celebrate together. For Tiger, who has spent much of his life in golf's spotlight, the afternoon offered a chance to enjoy a moment that belonged entirely to his son. For Charlie, the family photograph will mark the day his next chapter in golf became a little more real.