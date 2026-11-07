Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren Reunite at Florida State Signing Day for Son Charlie

Tiger Woods and ex-wife Elin Nordegren attended Florida State University signing day for their son Charlie. The couple reunited to support his collegiate golf commitment.

Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren stood side by side on Friday, November 6, marking a significant milestone in their co-parenting journey. The former couple attended the signing day ceremony at their son Charlie Woods high school in Florida. Charlie, who turns 17 shortly after this event, officially committed to play golf at Florida State University. His parents were present to witness the moment he honored his college choice.

Parental Reunion and Attire Choices

Tiger Woods, aged 50, wore a casual Florida State T-shirt paired with a black baseball cap. His choice of apparel supported the university where his son intends to compete. Elin Nordegren, aged 46, selected a maroon dress to display her son's future college colors. She posed for photographs with her current boyfriend, Charlie. This appearance highlights the ongoing cooperation between the two former spouses.

Also read Tiger Woods, ex Elin Nordegren pose for rare photo together at son’s college signing ceremony 17 years after cheating scandal

History of Co-Parenting Cooperation

This event continues a pattern of joint appearances by Woods and Nordegren. The pair previously reunited in February to celebrate Charlie winning a state championship. That victory occurred at The Benjamin School in Palm Beach, Florida. Charlie verbally committed to Florida State University in February and confirmed the news through a rare social media post. These moments demonstrate a deliberate effort to support their children's achievements.

Previous Golf Course Reunion in Orlando

The signing day appearance follows a notable reunion on the golf course. Tiger Woods, aged 48, and Charlie Woods, aged 15, played together in the PNC Championship. This tournament took place in Orlando, Florida, over the weekend. The father and son duo competed side by side, showcasing their shared passion for the sport. This golfing partnership occurred nearly 15 years after their high-profile divorce.

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Reflections on Modern Recruitment Changes

Elin Nordegren has openly reflected on the differences between past and present parenting dynamics. She noted that communication speeds have changed dramatically due to technology. In earlier times, parents relied on letters that arrived in the mailbox. Modern coaches can communicate instantly with families and recruiting players. Nordegren described this shift as a different world without judging whether it is positive or negative.

Long-Term Relationship Context and Future Outlook

Woods and Nordegren have maintained a respectful relationship centered on their children. They share two children together, Charlie and 18-year-old daughter Sam. The couple married in 2004 but divorced in 2010 following a cheating scandal. Nordegren has stated that resolving initial animosity was necessary for the kids. She expressed happiness that their children now have two loving parents showing mutual respect. Nordegren has been dating Cameron, aged 38, since 2017. Woods is currently in a different relationship as the family looks toward Charlie's next chapter.