Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren Celebrate Son Charlie's Florida State Golf Commitment

Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren attended son Charlie Woods's signing day as the Benjamin School senior commits to Florida State golf from 2027.

Tiger Woods and his former wife Elin Nordegren attended a signing day ceremony on Friday to celebrate their son Charlie Woods's next step in golf. The 17-year-old senior at the Benjamin School, a private school in Palm Beach, Florida, has committed to play college golf at Florida State University from 2027.

Charlie Woods was joined by both parents, who were pictured beaming as they posed in Florida State colors alongside his coach, Toby Harbeck. The Daily Mail understands that Tiger Woods is expected to attend the Florida state championships this month at the Mission Resort, where his son hopes to end his high school career with a victory.

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Charlie Woods Commitment and Benjamin School Team Run

Charlie Woods will join the Seminoles team in Tallahassee once his high school career ends. The Benjamin School golf team went unbeaten on its way to the state championships, and the Daily Mail understands that Elin Nordegren has been there every step of the way.

Charlie Woods is among the team captains, and Tiger Woods is eyeing a third state title in four seasons on the team. The Benjamin School was also previously home to Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai, who now plays golf at Miami University.

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Tiger Woods Role in His Son's Development

Tiger Woods has played a key role in his son's development at high school. As the Daily Mail reported last year, the 15-time major champion has caddied for Charlie, improved his short game a lot, passed on tips to Benjamin players, and attended every state championship his son has competed in.

Tiger Woods has also been a big supporter of the Benjamin team. As first revealed by the Daily Mail in March 2025, Woods is now dating Vanessa Trump, Kai's mother, and recent reports claimed the couple has discussed getting married after a turbulent year that included Woods being arrested for DUI and Vanessa revealing she had breast cancer.

Tiger Woods Return to Professional Golf

Tiger Woods could make his long-awaited return to golf on December 27, when the new TGL season gets underway. A return will depend on whether he suffers any injury setbacks before then.

In September, Tiger Woods pleaded no contest to the charges stemming from a DUI in late March and struck a deal with prosecutors that will see him banned from driving for five years. Woods spent time in a rehab facility in Switzerland following the crash.

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Tiger Woods has not played a professional event since missing the cut at The Open in 2024 at Royal Troon due to injury problems and legal issues. According to ESPN, Woods is expected to play for Jupiter Links Golf Club when it takes on Los Angeles Golf Club in an opening-day doubleheader broadcast on ABC. He played only one match in season two because of another back surgery.

Upcoming Hero World Challenge and PNC Championship Dates

Tiger Woods could return sooner than December 27 if he plays in the Hero World Challenge, a tournament he hosts in the Bahamas between December 3-6. He has been pictured ramping up his preparations in recent weeks.

The 50-year-old could also line up alongside Charlie Woods in the PNC Championship in Orlando between December 17-20. Tiger Woods was recently pictured with Vanessa Trump, her daughter Kai, and son Donny, beside the bell Vanessa rang to mark her all-clear from cancer beneath a congratulations banner.