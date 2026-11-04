Tiffany Pollard Calls Big Brother Star Omar El Mayer Flesh-Eating Disease

Celebrity Big Brother house guest Tiffany Pollard brands contestant Omar El Mayer a flesh-eating disease as Ofcom complaints surpass 22,000 over his coercive behavior.

Tiffany Pollard has publicly condemned Celebrity Big Brother contestant Omar El Mayer, describing the controversial housemate as a flesh-eating disease during a recent podcast appearance. The former reality star returned to the show last week as a House Guest before immediately criticizing Omar after exiting the villa. Her comments come amid growing outrage over his conduct, which has triggered thousands of formal complaints from viewers and prompted calls for intervention from broadcasters.

Omar Sparks Record Ofcom Complaints

More than 22,000 viewers have lodged complaints against Omar El Mayer regarding his coercive behavior, setting a new record for the most complaints received by any contestant in the history of the twenty-one civilian series. The backlash intensified following an episode featuring a heated row between Omar and his on-off girlfriend Rhianna Collins, which generated over 7,000 individual reports to the communications regulator Ofcom within hours. Broadcasters have reprimanded Omar for controlling behavior, acknowledging the severity of the viewer response that now dwarfs previous controversies on the program.

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Pollard Describes Controlling Energy

Tiffany Pollard shared her assessment of Omar while speaking with Jamie East on the Tales From The Celebrity Trenches podcast, brought to you by Sky Vegas. She recalled how Omar would not stop staring at her when she made her grand entrance into the house via the Jack in the Box. Pollard explained that he possesses an unsettling energy that leaves people unsure if he is playing games or being genuine, noting that he actively wants to get under their skin. She stated that he does not make anyone feel comfortable except for Rhianna, comparing his effect on others to a disease that rots you from the inside out and gives you the heebie-jeebies.

Rhianna Reflects on Toxic Dynamics

Rhianna Collins, who was evicted from the house on Friday, revealed that production staff urged her to watch back clips of her time in the villa to realize how disturbed her reactions were. During a TikTok livestream, the influencer admitted that even she was shocked by her own apologies during arguments with Omar, questioning why she felt compelled to defend him in the moment. She expressed love for Omar but emphasized that she needed to protect herself while navigating the complex emotional aftermath of living in such a high-pressure environment with him.

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Charities Condemn Worrying Behavior

Over the past two weeks, there have been mounting public calls for ITV to intervene and remove Omar from the show due to his escalating conduct. Charity Women's Aid issued a statement characterizing his behavior as worrying, adding weight to the concerns raised by viewers and fellow contestants. The charity highlighted specific instances where Omar used controlling language, including commands such as don't talk about me, don't cry, don't look away from me, sort yourself out, and fix up. These directives were directed primarily at Rhianna during private moments when other housemates were not present to witness or mediate the interactions.

Next Steps and Reunion Expectations

Rhianna Collins indicated that she is missing Omar since leaving the house, telling her sister it is okay to pine for someone after sharing a bed together in the confined space. She plans to address further details during the upcoming reunion show, suggesting there are nuances to their dynamic that require full context. Listeners can hear the full episode featuring Tiffany Pollard on Friday, November 6 by searching for Tales From The Celebrity Trenches on platforms where podcasts are available. The situation remains unresolved as Omar continues to face intense scrutiny from both the audience and regulatory bodies.