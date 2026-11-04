Tiffany Pollard Calls Big Brother Star Omar El Mayer Flesh-Eating Disease Amid 22000 Complaints

Tiffany Pollard brands Big Brother housemate Omar El Mayer a flesh-eating disease as Ofcom complaints reach 22000. Rhianna Collins reflects on coercive behavior.

Tiffany Pollard has publicly condemned Big Brother housemate Omar El Mayer, describing the controversial contestant as a flesh-eating disease. The celebrity icon offered her harsh assessment after leaving the villa, adding to the mounting pressure on ITV to address the behavior of the most complained-about participant in the show's history. Pollard, 44, entered the current series as a House Guest and immediately noted El Mayer's intense and unsettling gaze upon her arrival.

Pollard Condemns El Mayer Behavior

Speaking on the Tales From The Celebrity Trenches podcast, brought to you by Sky Vegas, Pollard explained why viewers might feel uneasy around the housemate. She noted that El Mayer possesses an energy that is difficult to decipher, leaving observers unsure if he is playing a game or being genuine. Pollard stated that his presence gives people the heebie-jeebies and makes them uncomfortable, except for his partner Rhianna Collins.

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Ofcom Records 22000 Viewer Complaints

The regulator Ofcom has received more than 22,000 complaints regarding El Mayer, establishing a new record for the civilian series. This total far exceeds the previous high and includes more than 7,000 complaints triggered by a single episode featuring a row between El Mayer and Collins. Production bosses have formally reprimanded El Mayer for controlling behavior, yet calls for his removal from the villa continue to grow from both viewers and advocacy groups.

Collins Reflects On Coercive Dynamics

Rhianna Collins, El Mayer's on-and-off girlfriend, revealed that she was stunned by her own reactions when watching footage of their time together. During a TikTok livestream, Collins admitted that production urged her to review the clips to understand why she was apologizing during arguments. She expressed love for El Mayer but emphasized the need to protect herself from his commanding language, which included demands for her to fix herself up and stop crying.

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Women's Aid Issues Safety Statement

Charity Women's Aid has issued a statement describing El Mayer's actions as worrying, joining other voices calling for ITV intervention. Collins shared that she misses El Mayer since leaving the house but recognized the importance of her safety and support network. She plans to address further details during the upcoming reunion, where she intends to discuss moments she previously endured in isolation within the villa.

Podcast Details and Future Steps

The full episode featuring Pollard's comments will be available on Friday, November 6. Collins continues to navigate the aftermath of her eviction, balancing her affection for El Mayer with the realization that his behavior crossed boundaries. The situation remains a focal point of public debate as the series progresses toward its final stages and reunion special.