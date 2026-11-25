Actress Tiffani Thiessen opens up about her hip dysplasia diagnosis, pain management strategies, and her decision to postpone hip replacement surgery until after filming her next TV season.

Tiffani Thiessen has provided a candid update regarding her ongoing health struggles, specifically addressing the need for a hip replacement surgery. The 52-year-old actress and former dancer discussed her condition in detail during an appearance on Tom Papa's eponymous podcast, which aired on Tuesday, November 10.

Thiessen confirmed that she must undergo the surgical procedure to address severe joint degradation caused by hip dysplasia, a congenital condition she was born with. She explained that her childhood flexibility and athletic career as a dancer and runner have unfortunately accelerated the wear on her joints due to shallow hip sockets.

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Surgery Timing And Production Schedule

The actress clarified that she is not currently scheduled for the operation due to conflicting professional commitments. She stated that she is delaying the procedure until next year after she completes filming for the second season of her current television show. Thiessen indicated that the timing of the surgery must align with her production schedule to ensure proper recovery.

She described the medical intervention as a necessary step for maintaining an active lifestyle as she ages. Thiessen emphasized that undergoing the replacement is a positive development for her long-term mobility and health, framing it as an acceptable part of growing older while remaining physically engaged in sports and activities.

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Pain Management And Medical Diagnosis

Until she can undergo the surgery, Thiessen is relying on therapeutic injections to manage her chronic pain and maintain functionality. She revealed that she received her most recent injection last week, which provided significant relief and allowed her to engage in intense physical activity without discomfort. She specifically noted that she was able to play pickleball for four hours following the treatment.

The underlying medical issues driving her pain include a torn labrum and the structural problems associated with hip dysplasia. Thiessen learned the full extent of her condition while seeking a second medical opinion regarding her joint health. She noted that the lack of natural coverage in her hip joints exacerbates the damage caused by her history of high-impact athletic movements.

Impact On Daily Life And Future Goals

Before starting her current course of treatment, Thiessen experienced significant limitations in her daily routine due to the severity of her hip pain. She reported that her mobility had changed on the left side of her body, making it difficult to perform simple tasks. The pain became so intense that she was forced to stop playing pickleball for several weeks, a sport she had been enjoying until the condition worsened.

Looking ahead, Thiessen expressed optimism about her recovery and future physical capabilities. She believes that the new hip will restore her mobility and give her a renewed sense of vitality. She even entertained the possibility of participating in another marathon once she has fully recovered from the surgery next year, signaling her intent to return to high-level athletic pursuits.

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Comparison To Other Joint Procedures

Thiessen also shared her perspective on the expected difficulty of the procedure compared to other types of joint surgeries. She mentioned hearing that hip replacements are generally not as challenging as knee or shoulder replacements. This comparison helped frame her expectations for the upcoming operation, which she views as a manageable step toward resolving her chronic pain issues.

The actress's transparency about her health challenges highlights the physical toll that long-term athletic participation can take on the body. Her journey from a flexible young dancer to an actor managing age-related joint issues resonates with many who value an active lifestyle. Her upcoming recovery phase will be closely watched by fans eager to see her return to peak physical form.