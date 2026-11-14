Tiffani Thiessen Discusses Hip Dysplasia and Daughter Harper's View of 90210

Actress Tiffani Thiessen opens up about her hip dysplasia diagnosis, her struggles with middle school parenting, and her teen daughter's reaction to her vintage TV roles.

Tiffani Thiessen is navigating significant physical and family challenges as she balances her career in Hollywood with raising her two children. The actress, who is fifty years old, revealed that she suffers from a torn labrum and hip dysplasia, a condition where the hip bones do not fit together properly. This issue, which she attributes to her high flexibility as a young dancer, has severely limited her ability to perform daily activities and play sports like pickleball.

Tiffani Thiessen Diagnosed With Hip Dysplasia

The former Beverly Hills Nineties star recently shared that her physical health has become a major concern, preventing her from engaging in recreational activities she once enjoyed. She explained that she discovered the extent of her hip issues after seeking a second medical opinion regarding her torn labrum. According to Thiessen, the bone structure problems in her hip joint have made it difficult to carry out simple tasks, forcing her to take breaks from playing pickleball over the last couple of weeks due to intense pain.

Also read ‘Saved by the Bell’ star Tiffani Thiessen says she needs hip replacement at 52 after painful diagnosis

Thiessen noted that while hip replacements are reportedly less severe than knee or shoulder procedures, she is still dealing with the immediate consequences of her condition. She mentioned that her doctor did not explicitly forbid her from playing pickleball, but acknowledged that the sport was not helping her recovery. The actress emphasized that her past flexibility as a child has paradoxically caused her current joint instability, creating a challenging reality for her active lifestyle.

Harper Thiessen Critiques Mother's Early Career

Beyond her physical health, Thiessen is dealing with the unique social dynamics of parenting a teenager who is increasingly critical of her mother's iconic roles. Her daughter, Harper, recently attempted to watch episodes of the hit series 90210, which starred Tiffani Thiessen in her early career. The young woman was unable to sit through the show, highlighting a generational gap in television consumption and the actress's legacy.

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Thiessen admitted that she always tries to maintain a cool image in her children's eyes, even when her past work is scrutinized. She shared a specific interaction where Harper inquired about the cast of her new project, VOW, a series in which Thiessen plays the headmistress Emma Graves. The actress attempted to bond with her daughter by mentioning a young male co-star named Malachi Barton, who she described as a handsome dancer and a popular influencer on social media.

However, the attempt to connect backfired when Harper revealed that she already followed Malachi Barton and considered him a massive star. This interaction underscored the difficulty of staying relevant in the eyes of Gen Z audiences who are deeply immersed in different digital cultures. Thiessen acknowledged that middle school has been a particularly hard phase for her, not necessarily because of her daughter's behavior, but because she remembers how difficult that school stage was for her own generation.

VOW Season Two and International Filming

Despite the personal hurdles, Thiessen's career continues to expand with the greenlighting of a second season for VOW on Disney+. She teased that the first season ended with a significant cliffhanger involving her character Emma Graves and the lead actress Briar Roberts. Viewers can expect the show to explore the big connection and baggage from the first season, with many characters facing unresolved plot points in the upcoming episodes.

Thiessen is currently splitting her time between California and Vancouver, Canada, to film the new season. She described Vancouver as a great city that offers the advantage of being in the same time zone as her family in Los Angeles. The commute is manageable, allowing her to fly home frequently and never be away from her family for more than two weeks at a time.

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Living in Canada is an adjustment for the actress, who admits she does not love being away from home for extended periods. She manages the separation by keeping her trips to Vancouver short and ensuring she maintains a regular presence in her children's lives. Thiessen stated that she tries to come home as often as possible to mitigate the challenges of working on an international production while raising teenagers.

The combination of managing a chronic health condition and navigating the complexities of modern parenting defines Thiessen's current life chapter. Her openness about her hip dysplasia and the awkward moments with her daughter highlights the very real pressures faced by celebrity parents. As she prepares for the second season of VOW, Thiessen continues to balance her professional obligations with her health and family needs.