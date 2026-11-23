The Ties That Bind training and co-production program for European and Asian producers is returning to Busan, South Korea, in October 2027, in partnership with the Asian Contents & Film Market and supported by the European Union's Creative Europe.

, the training and co-production program for European and Asian producers, is returning to Busan in South Korea through a partnership with Asian Contents & Film Market , Friuli Venezia Giulia Audiovisual Fund, FEFF and now its three Asian regional partners. The Asian part of the program was previously held in Busan from 2010-2014, then in Singapore from 2015-2019 and then in Taipei from 2022-2025.

Commenting on the new alliance, ACFM said: “ACFM warmly welcomes Ties That Bind back to Busan. Together with our partners, we are proud to open TTB’s second chapter, building lasting bridges between Asian and European producers and the stories they will bring to the world. ” KOFIC commented in a statement: “KOFIC is proud to partner with Ties That Bind to help Korean producers navigate European co-production.

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We believe that strong co-productions begin with strong ties, and hope this program will be the first step toward lasting partnerships. ” VIPO added: “VIPO is delighted to become one of the key partners of Ties That Bind 2027. Deepening co-production ties between Asia and Europe is vital for the future of independent cinema, and we look forward to supporting a new generation of producers across both regions.

” Ties That Bind is aimed at European and Asian producers, and other European film professionals. Based on EAVE’s teaching methodology, it equips professionals with the skills to co-produce, co-create and co-finance both traditional and innovative content across the two continents, while helping them navigate both markets. The program has two tracks for project development and career development.

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For the former, Ties That Bind will select six European and four Asian producers with a fiction feature or animation film in development. Applicants can submit arthouse projects with strong international financing potential and appeal to A-list festivals; genre and commercially oriented projects capable of attracting private investment; as well as animation projects with strong co-production potential across both regions.

Among the film previously developed through Ties That Bind are festival award winners such as Amanda Nell Eu’s Cannes Critics Week prize winner, from the Philippines’ Martika Escobar, which won a Special Jury Award at Sundance in 2022, and Makbul Mubarak’sFor the career development track, the program is accepting applications from European professionals interested in working with Asia, including sales agents, financiers, distributors, festival programmers, co-production market representatives, as well as producers. Four participants will be selected without a project to actively contribute to the group.

To benefit fully from the programme, they will have the opportunity to pair with project participants and attend meetings together. Ties That Bind programs also include an Asian Upskilling Lab, a dedicated program for European producers that focuses on successful Asian business models, including IP expansion, private equity, and vertical series, which will take place at Focus Asia next year.

Through the partnership with KOFIC and VIPO, Ties That Bind will also launch two exclusive on-demand programs in Busan – K-Lab and JP-LAB – which will provide specialized training for five South Korean and five Japanese producers.