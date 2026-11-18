NHL legend Tie Domi launches a new interview series featuring Tom Brady and other icons. The show explores personal stories behind famous careers across sports and entertainment.

NHL legend Tie Domi has officially launched his new interview series titled " Keeping It Real with Tie," premiering on November 17. The project marks a significant transition for the former hockey enforcer, moving from the ice to the microphone to explore the personal narratives behind public fame. The inaugural episode features Super Bowl champion Tom Brady as the first guest, setting a high-profile tone for the upcoming twelve-episode season.

Core Details of The Interview Series

The twelve-episode series is designed to showcase unscripted and genuine conversations between Domi and a diverse roster of high-profile guests. The lineup includes iconic figures from sports and entertainment such as Wayne Gretzky, Ray Lewis, Mark Wahlberg, Alex Rodriguez, Cindy Crawford, and Mark Messier. This curated selection highlights Domi's extensive network across multiple industries beyond his native hockey community.

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Domi, a veteran of seventeen NHL seasons, built his reputation as one of the league's most formidable players. He retired in 2006 after a career that included stints with the New York Rangers and the Toronto Maple Leafs. His physical play style earned him the NHL all-time record for the most career fights, standing at an impressive 333 fights, a statistic that defined his professional legacy for decades.

Stakeholder Positions and Creative Vision

The concept for the series originated from the time Domi and his daughter Avery spent quarantining together during the pandemic. Avery Domi serves as an executive producer on the show and noted that her father began sharing compelling stories on Instagram during that period, which resonated strongly with audiences. The positive reception to these social media updates demonstrated a clear demand for his authentic storytelling style.

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"My dad and I quarantined together during COVID, and when he started sharing stories on Instagram, people loved them," Avery Domi explained. She emphasized that her father has always been the best storyteller and that friends had urged him to expand on this talent for years. Bringing the show to life was described as the natural next step in his evolution as a media personality and content creator.

Tie Domi stated that the show aims to shed light on the man behind the reputation he maintained during his playing days. He described the format as a space for "connection, shared experiences and the stories that bring people together." Domi highlighted his upbringing, noting that the environment he came from valued hard work and taking care of one's people, principles that he believes never change regardless of success or fame.

Real-World Impact and Distribution Strategy

The series will debut exclusively on DAZN, a major sports streaming service, before expanding to broader digital platforms. Following the initial airing, episodes will become available on YouTube, Spotify, and other podcast services to maximize accessibility for a global audience. This distribution strategy allows DAZN to complement its live sports portfolio with engaging original content that connects fans with personalities.

Walker Jacobs, global chief revenue officer at DAZN, expressed excitement about partnering with Domi to create compelling content. He noted that Domi's relationships extend well beyond hockey, providing an opportunity to introduce new audiences to the sport while connecting existing fans with some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment. The initiative is part of DAZN's broader vision to deepen fan engagement through diverse storytelling.

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As the series rolls out, it promises to deliver intimate conversations about the journeys that led various celebrities to the top of their fields. By focusing on unscripted dialogue between friends, the show seeks to strip away the layers of public image and reveal the authentic experiences that shape these individuals. This approach aligns with Domi's goal of fostering genuine connections through shared human experiences.