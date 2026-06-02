Tide-Stranded Woman Rescued by RNLI Rhyl Lifeboat Crew

A woman was rescued from sinking sands at Rhyl beach in North Wales as the tide came in around her. The RNLI Rhyl lifeboat crew swiftly responded, providing her with a life jacket and supporting her to dislodge her feet from the sand before bringing her back to the station for a check-up.

A woman's life was saved by a swift and courageous rescue operation conducted by the RNLI Rhyl lifeboat crew on Friday evening. The unidentified beachgoer found herself in a perilous situation after sinking into sands over 300 yards off the coast at Rhyl beach in North Wales .

As the tide rapidly rose, engulfing her waist, the inshore lifeboat was launched within minutes to reach her. Upon arrival, the crew discovered the woman trapped in the sand, with the incoming tide now at waist level. Acting swiftly, they provided her with a life jacket and supported her on her back, which helped dislodge her feet from the sand. She was then safely recovered into the lifeboat and returned to the station for a post-rescue check-up.

The Rhyl Coastguard Rescue Team was also called to the incident. The woman's grateful mother later commented on the RNLI's Facebook post, expressing her heartfelt thanks for their daughter's rescue. Another commenter, Dawn Smart, also extended her gratitude for saving 'a very special lady'. The RNLI advises anyone finding themselves in a similar situation to remain calm and avoid struggling, as this can exacerbate the problem.

Instead, they recommend leaning back to distribute weight and gently wiggling legs to allow water to loosen the sand's suction. The RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station took the opportunity to remind everyone to be tide-aware and familiarize themselves with the layout of local waters, as it can be challenging to gauge water depth in certain areas





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RNLI Rhyl Lifeboat Rescue Tide Safety Beachgoer Rescue North Wales

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