Jay-Z's former music streamer is banning AI-generated music in the new year.

Tidal announced Tuesday that it will ban AI-generated music across its platform. Starting on December 9, any track entirely generated with AI will be rejected and removed from the platform "to ensure Tidal remains the best place for artists to share their work, and for listeners to enjoy it.

" According to an essay posted on X, formerly Twitter, Tidal is also banning distributors from delivering AI-generated tracks to the platform. Tracks that were assisted by AI tools will still be allowed.

Also read Music Streamer Tidal Targets AI-Generated Music With Complete Ban Starting Next Month

"Our AI policy was designed to provide a great experience for listeners, while protecting the authenticity and livelihoods of artists and rightsholders," the company said. "Tidal will always fight for artists to get paid more. Everything in this update comes back to that. If you make music, you should be able to put it on Tidal knowing it won’t be buried under tracks no one asked for, or copied by someone pretending to be you.

" Newsweek reached out to Tidal for comment. Who Owns Tidal? Tidal is owned by Block, Inc., formerly Square, the financial technology company co-founded by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey. Scandinavian company WiMP launched it in 2010 and by Aspiro in the U.S., U.K. and Canada in 2014.

Project Panther Bidco Ltd, owned by rapper Jay-Z, purchased the Aspiro in 2015, creating the first artist-owned music streaming service. Artists like Beyoncé, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Jack White and Alicia Keys had stock in the company. Dorsey became the majority owner in 2021 in a nearly $300 million sale, but Jay-Z sits on Tidal's board of directors. What Is Tidal's AI Policy?

Previously, the platform said it would accept AI-generated music, but it was labeled and could not exploit an artist's likeness or deceive listeners. It also said it would demonetize AI songs from streaming royalties. On Tuesday, Tidal said that 43 percent of all tracks distributed on its platform in the last 90 days have been detected as "wholly AI-generated.

" On November 6, the company said it had its greatest influx of AI music, with over 60 percent of deliveries being AI-generated. The company notes that wholly AI-generated music intended to mislead listeners and impersonate artists remains a "serious problem that has only increased in scale" to "divert streams and royalties from artists and confuse fans.

" Tidal said it has taken down over 65,000 flagged tracks suspected of artists' name impersonation. Tidal Music Lead Robert Andersen said in an X post that tagging and demonetizing AI-generated music wasn't enough. He said AI music will be completely gone by the new year, resulting in the deletion of 29 million songs.

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"We believe this will resonate with both artists and listeners alike, as 96 percent of all AI-generated songs receive zero plays at all," Andersen wrote. He added that Tidal is the first major digital service provider to ban AI music—before competitors like Spotify and Apple Music—and that he encourages his peers to follow suit. What Is the AI Policy for Other Music Streamers?

Spotify implemented a policy last year to label AI music, filter spam and only allow AI clones with the permission of the impersonated artists. In October, the company announced that it has removed more than 50 million slop and spam tracks from recommendations and an additional 75 million AI tracks from the platform altogether.

"The pace of recent advances in generative AI technology has felt quick and at times unsettling, especially for creatives," the company said. "At its best, AI is unlocking incredible new ways for artists to create music and for listeners to discover it. At its worst, AI can be used by bad actors and content farms to confuse or deceive listeners, push 'slop' into the ecosystem, and interfere with authentic artists working to build their careers.

That kind of harmful AI content degrades the user experience for listeners and often attempts to divert royalties to bad actors.

" The platform also announced it will label AI artists with an AI Persona badge to improve transparency and user experience and rolled out other artists' protections, noting the "listeners have been clear in telling us that they don’t like seeing an artist profile that seems human, only to find out that the persona is AI-generated. " Apple Music introduced transparency tags earlier this year to flag when AI was used to generate music, lyrics or artwork.

This is an individual disclosure rather than detection. YouTube requires AI disclosure for any uploaded content, while Amazon Music has systems to prevent AI deception, spam and impersonation but no other explicit AI music policies. SoundCloud recently announced an artist-first approach to AI to protect against slop, spam, fraud and manipulation.

"The future of music must be built with artists at the center. It is our commitment to do just that," CEO Eliah Seton said in a statement on LinkedIn.

"That's why we're bringing artists into the conversation through roundtables, listening to their perspectives and making sure their voices shape our approach" Other smaller music platforms like Qobuz and Deezer have taken a firmer stance on AI-generated music, labeling AI music and keeping it out of recommendations, while Bandcamp announced a total ban on AI songs in January. "With this policy, we’re putting human creativity first, and we will be sure to communicate any updates to the policy as the rapidly changing generative AI space develops," Bandcamp said in a statement.

Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story. Learn more about Martyn here. Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Jason Lemon and Gray R. ThomasTidal announced Tuesday that it will ban AI-generated music across its platform. Starting on December 9, any track entirely generated with AI will be rejected and removed from the platform"to ensure Tidal remains the best place for artists to share their work, and for listeners to enjoy it.

" According to an essay posted on X, formerly Twitter, Tidal is also banning distributors from delivering AI-generated tracks to the platform. Tracks that were assisted by AI tools will still be allowed.

"Our AI policy was designed to provide a great experience for listeners, while protecting the authenticity and livelihoods of artists and rightsholders," the company said. "Tidal will always fight for artists to get paid more. Everything in this update comes back to that. If you make music, you should be able to put it on Tidal knowing it won’t be buried under tracks no one asked for, or copied by someone pretending to be you.

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"Tidal is owned by Block, Inc., formerly Square, the financial technology company co-founded by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey. Scandinavian company WiMP launched it in 2010 and by Aspiro in the U.S., U.K. and Canada in 2014. Project Panther Bidco Ltd, owned by rapper Jay-Z, purchased the Aspiro in 2015, creating the first artist-owned music streaming service. Artists like Beyoncé, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Jack White and Alicia Keys had stock in the company.

Dorsey became the majority owner in 2021 in a nearly $300 million sale, but Jay-Z sits on Tidal's board of directors. Previously, the platform said it would accept AI-generated music, but it was labeled and could not exploit an artist's likeness or deceive listeners. It also said it would demonetize AI songs from streaming royalties. On Tuesday, Tidal said that 43 percent of all tracks distributed on its platform in the last 90 days have been detected as"wholly AI-generated.

" On November 6, the company said it had its greatest influx of AI music, with over 60 percent of deliveries being AI-generated. The company notes that wholly AI-generated music intended to mislead listeners and impersonate artists remains a"serious problem that has only increased in scale" to"divert streams and royalties from artists and confuse fans.

" Tidal said it has taken down over 65,000 flagged tracks suspected of artists' name impersonation.that tagging and demonetizing AI-generated music wasn't enough. He said AI music will be completely gone by the new year, resulting in the deletion of 29 million songs.

"We believe this will resonate with both artists and listeners alike, as 96 percent of all AI-generated songs receive zero plays at all," Andersen wrote. He added that Tidal is the first major digital service provider to ban AI music—before competitors like Spotify and Apple Music—and that he encourages his peers to follow suit.last year to label AI music, filter spam and only allow AI clones with the permission of the impersonated artists.

In October, the company announced that it has removed more than 50 million slop and spam tracks from recommendations and an additional 75 million AI tracks from the platform altogether.

"The pace of recent advances in generative AI technology has felt quick and at times unsettling, especially for creatives," the company said. "At its best, AI is unlocking incredible new ways for artists to create music and for listeners to discover it. At its worst, AI can be used by bad actors and content farms to confuse or deceive listeners, push 'slop' into the ecosystem, and interfere with authentic artists working to build their careers.

That kind of harmful AI content degrades the user experience for listeners and often attempts to divert royalties to bad actors.

" The platform also announced it will label AI artists with an AI Persona badge to improve transparency and user experience and rolled out other artists' protections, noting the"listeners have been clear in telling us that they don’t like seeing an artist profile that seems human, only to find out that the persona is AI-generated. " Apple Music introduced transparency tags earlier this year to flag when AI was used to generate music, lyrics or artwork.

This is an individual disclosure rather than detection. YouTube requires AI disclosure for any uploaded content, while Amazon Music has systems to prevent AI deception, spam and impersonation but no other explicit AI music policies. SoundCloud recently announced an artist-first approach to AI to protect against slop, spam, fraud and manipulation.

"The future of music must be built with artists at the center. It is our commitment to do just that," CEO Eliah Seton said in a statement on LinkedInThat's why we're bringing artists into the conversation through roundtables, listening to their perspectives and making sure their voices shape our approach" Other smaller music platforms like Qobuz and Deezer have taken a firmer stance on AI-generated music, labeling AI music and keeping it out of recommendations, while Bandcamp announced a total ban on AI songs in January.

"With this policy, we’re putting human creativity first, and we will be sure to communicate any updates to the policy as the rapidly changing generative AI space develops," Bandcamp said in a statement.