With King Tides expected this week in western Washington, Washington State Ferries says some sailings will be canceled.

Extreme King Tides are canceling multiple Monday evening Washington State Ferries sailings between Port Townsend and Coupeville Kitsap Transit is also canceling 10 daily Bremerton-Seattle fast ferry trips through Dec. 1 due to vessel repairs and maintenanceThe additional cancellations come after Kitsap Transit announced on Friday that several sailings leaving from Bremerton and Seattle will be canceled daily through Dec. 1.

On Monday, the 5:15 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. sailings from Port Townsend will be canceled. The 7:30 p.m. sailing from Coupeville will also be canceled. The cancellations come after it was announced earlier in the week that the following sailings from Bremerton and Seattle will be canceled through Dec. 1. Kitsap Transit states that its M/V Rich Passage 1 vessel is out of service for repairs, while the M/V Lady Swift vessel is undergoing scheduled maintenance.

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The agency said that it hopes the Rich Passage 1 will be ready to return by Dec. 2, but adds that the date is subject to change. Washington State Ferries said that over 300,000 people are expected to ride a ferry over the Thanksgiving holiday, but repairs to vessels may impact that number a bit. FOX 13 meteorologist Ilona McCauley said that a full supermoon combined with strong low pressure systems will lead to possible King Tides in our region.

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Minor coastal flooding will be possible beginning Tuesday–Friday, with it peaking on Wednesday. Information for this story came from previous reporting by FOX 13 Seattle, Washington State Ferries, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.