Tidal joins the anti-AI panic by banning all AI music. The platform will delete 29 million tracks, rejecting 85,000 daily. This move impacts independent artists.

Tidal has officially announced a comprehensive ban on all AI-generated music, marking a significant shift in its content policy. The streaming service will enforce this decision starting on December 9. This action makes Tidal the first major music streaming platform to entirely prohibit artificial intelligence-created tracks from its catalog. The move addresses a growing concern regarding the saturation of the platform with algorithmically produced content. This decision comes nearly five months after the company initially proposed stricter regulations on AI-assisted music.

Tidal Eliminates AI Music From Its Platform

Tidal allows individual users to upload up to 200 tracks directly to its database. Historically, the platform provided distinct royalty structures for these independent uploads compared to established music distributed by digital agencies. While independent artists could monetize their work through direct sales to fans, the new policy removes the opportunity to monetize AI-generated content entirely. The company states that 43 percent of all new music currently being uploaded to the service is AI-generated. Furthermore, Tidal reports that approximately 29 million songs already residing in its catalog are products of artificial intelligence.

Also read Tidal Bans All AI-Generated Music Starting Dec 9, Removing 66000 Fraudulent Tracks

The Scale Of AI Content And Removal Process

The volume of AI-generated content on Tidal is substantial, requiring aggressive filtering mechanisms. The service claims to reject between 80,000 and 85,000 songs daily that it identifies as AI products. Starting on December 9, Tidal will begin the systematic deletion of all existing AI tracks from its database. This removal process aims to clean the platform of content that the company deems non-compliant with its updated standards. The ban applies to all forms of AI-generated music, regardless of whether the tracks were uploaded recently or exist in the library for years.

Previous Policies And Fraudulent Activity

This total ban follows an earlier phase of regulation introduced by Tidal nearly five months ago. Initially, the platform planned to demonetize any AI-powered songs rather than deleting them. Artists were required to label their tracks as either AI-generated or AI-assisted. Tidal also banned AI songs associated with fraudulent activity, including those impersonating established artists. Such deceptive practices include using AI to copy a real artist's sound or voice. The company states that anything not labeled as AI should be removed from the platform. Additionally, Tidal claims that 96 percent of AI-generated music receives zero plays, suggesting a lack of subscriber interest in the content.

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Impact On Independent Artists And Consumer Choice

The new policy has sparked debate regarding the impact on independent musicians and consumer freedom. Critics argue that banning all AI music is an absurd reaction to a moral panic surrounding artificial intelligence. Some users question why they cannot choose music outside the mainstream based on their own preferences. The concern is that an AI computer decides which music qualifies as AI, rather than human beings making that judgment. Good music is viewed by some as good music, regardless of whether it involves synthesizers, autotune, or computer assistance. Behind every AI result, there is often a human being who prompted the creation and fine-tuned the output. Tidal is seen by some as pretending to be ethical while doing no actual good for the creative community.

Future Implications For The Music Streaming Market

Tidal's decision sets a precedent for other streaming services facing similar challenges. The platform is taking a hardline stance against AI-generated content to maintain what it perceives as quality and integrity. However, this approach may alienate independent artists who rely on direct uploads for monetization. The ban raises questions about how streaming platforms will handle the increasing accessibility of AI tools. The effectiveness of such bans depends on the platform's ability to accurately identify AI-generated tracks. As the technology evolves, the distinction between human and AI creation may become increasingly difficult to determine. Tidal's actions highlight the ongoing tension between technological innovation and traditional industry standards.