Tidal removes over 29 million AI tracks from its platform to protect human artists, setting a stricter standard than Spotify or Apple Music's transparency approach.

Tidal announced on November 24, 2026, that it will enforce a total ban on music created entirely using generative artificial intelligence tools on its streaming platform. This definitive policy shift takes effect on December 9, 2026, marking a significant departure from the industry trend of merely labeling or demonetizing such content.

Tidal Removes 29 Million AI Tracks From Catalog

Tidal is set to remove more than 29 million AI-generated songs from its catalog by the end of 2026. The company projects that its new filtering system will reject an additional 80,000 to 85,000 tracks daily under the strict new guidelines. This aggressive removal strategy targets songs that have zero human creative input in their final composition.

Also read Tidal Bans All AI-Generated Music Starting Dec 9, Removing 66000 Fraudulent Tracks

Despite the sheer volume of uploads, listener engagement with these tracks is virtually nonexistent. Tidal reports that roughly 96% of the 27 million identified AI-generated songs have not been streamed even once over the past three months. These unlistened tracks currently represent approximately 6% of Tidal's entire music catalog.

The primary driver behind this drastic measure is the impact on human musicians. Tidal argues that the continuous influx of AI-generated content creates an impenetrable wall of noise. This saturation makes it increasingly difficult for genuine artists to get their work discovered by potential listeners who are searching for authentic human creativity.

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Previous Policies Failed To Curb Upload Surge

This is not the first attempt by Tidal to manage the surge in artificial music. In 2026, the company introduced a policy that focused on demonetizing and labeling AI-created content rather than removing it outright. The expectation was that removing financial incentives would naturally slow down the volume of uploads from automated systems.

However, data indicates that the demonetization approach failed to deter uploaders. Over the 90 days preceding the current announcement, 43% of all music delivered to Tidal was identified as entirely AI-generated. The situation worsened significantly on November 6, 2026, when that percentage exceeded 60% in a single day.

Tidal has also taken action against artist impersonation to protect the integrity of artist profiles. The company has removed more than 65,000 tracks that were flagged for suspected impersonation of established musicians. This move aims to prevent confusion among fans and stop the diversion of streams and royalties away from the actual creators.

Industry Giants Use Transparency Rather Than Bans

Competitors have adopted different strategies to handle the AI challenge. Spotify removed more than 50 million spam and low-quality tracks from its recommendations in 2026, alongside deleting more than 75 million tracks for rule violations. However, these figures are not exclusive to AI music, and Spotify relies on badges to identify AI-generated artist personas.

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Apple Music has implemented a similar transparency-focused system. The platform uses transparency tags that allow distributors to disclose the use of AI in various elements, including album artwork and song composition. These labels appear directly on the music player to inform listeners.

Deezer is the closest competitor to Tidal in terms of restriction. Deezer already excludes fully AI-generated songs from its editorial playlists and recommendations. The company plans to introduce a toggle before the end of 2026, allowing subscribers to filter out AI music from their personal feeds.

AI Assistance For Human Artists Remains Allowed

Tidal clarifies that the ban applies only to songs completely generated by AI without human intervention. Musicians who use AI tools to assist with the creation of their songs can still distribute those works through Tidal. The company does not penalize artists who utilize technology as a creative aid in their workflow.

Furthermore, Tidal has established an appeals process for this new policy. Artists can contest AI-generated music classifications if they believe their work was incorrectly identified. This provision ensures that genuine human-created music, which may have been automatically flagged by error, can be restored to the platform.