Tidal declared a wholesale ban on fully AI-generated music, saying it will purge over 29 million tracks from its platform.

The music streaming platform announced that it’s officially banning AI-generated songs starting on December 9. Based on its own estimates, the purge will wipe out an astonishing 29 million AI-generated tracks — and stop a flood of up to 85,000 machine-fabricated songs per day, according to Robert Andersen, Tidal’s head at its parent company Block.

“We believe this will resonate with both artists and listeners alike, as 96 percent of all AI-generated songs receive zero plays at all,” Andersen The move makes Tidal the only major music streaming platform to enact a wholesale ban on fully AI-generated songs, escalating its already aggressive stance towards the tech. This summer, it started scanning and labelling tracks that its systems identified as 100 percent AI-generated and demonetized them.

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Other platforms have cracked down on AI slop tracks, including Spotify and YouTube, but more in a manner that’s similar to how it would deal with any other form of spam, rather than as a principled stand against the technology. None of them have declared a full stop ban like Tidal has — Bandcamp is an exception, but it’s a distribution platform rather than a proper streamer — and some weave in their own AI features.