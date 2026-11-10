Tiangong Space Station Cools Atoms to Record-Low 9.7 Picokelvin

Scientists aboard China's Tiangong space station chilled atoms to 9.7 picokelvin, the coldest temperature ever measured and a new frontier for quantum physics.

Scientists aboard China's Tiangong space station have chilled a cloud of atoms to just 9.7 picokelvin, the coldest temperature ever measured. The team, drawn from Peking University and the Chinese Academy of Sciences, carried out the record-breaking experiment in orbit, using the station's microgravity environment to study matter closer to absolute zero than ever before.

The researchers reported their findings in the journal Science. The atoms were chilled to just 9.7 trillionths of a kelvin above absolute zero, which the team describes as around 280 billion times colder than the average temperature of the Universe. The result comfortably surpasses the previous record of 38 picokelvin, set by a microgravity experiment carried out on Earth in 2021.

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How the Tiangong Cooling Experiment Worked

The experiment was carried out using the Cold Atom Physics Rack, a facility housed inside the Mengtian laboratory module of China's orbiting Tiangong space station. Inside this rack, scientists trapped about 20,000 rubidium atoms and cooled them until they formed a Bose-Einstein condensate.

A Bose-Einstein condensate is an exotic state of matter that appears when atoms become so cold that they begin behaving like a single giant quantum object. To push temperatures even lower, the team transferred the atoms into a trap made of laser light and allowed them to expand under carefully controlled conditions.

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The researchers calculated the record-breaking temperature by tracking the slow expansion of this ultracold cloud. The cloud remained visible for seven seconds as it expanded freely, giving the scientists a measurable window to determine how cold the atoms had become.

Why Microgravity Mattered for the Record

The weightless environment of space was central to the result, because gravity on Earth makes it harder to keep ultracold atoms stable for long periods. By removing that constraint, the Tiangong platform allowed the atoms to remain in their delicate state long enough for the measurement to be made.

Researchers have pursued ever-lower temperatures for decades because ultracold atoms provide an ideal laboratory for testing fundamental physics. The team says the breakthrough opens a new frontier in efforts to understand the strangest laws of quantum physics, and it wrote that this record-low temperature could stimulate a new generation of experiments in quantum simulation and precision measurements in space.

Future Quantum and Precision Measurement Applications

Experiments at these temperatures could help researchers probe mysterious quantum states that cannot be studied under ordinary conditions. Although the temperatures involved are almost impossible to comprehend, they remain technically above absolute zero, the theoretical point at which all atomic motion ceases.

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The work may also pave the way for a new generation of ultra-sensitive atom interferometers capable of making exquisitely precise measurements. Such instruments could one day be used to test Einstein's theory of gravity, hunt for new physics and even aid future gravitational-wave detection efforts.

The researchers say their all-optical cooling platform is particularly well suited to future space missions because it can be adapted for a wide range of experiments. That adaptability positions the Tiangong facility as a potential testbed for precision physics beyond the single record-setting measurement reported in Science.