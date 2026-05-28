Tia Mowry Shares Photos from Vacation with New Boyfriend

Actress Tia Mowry has shared photos from her recent vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where she was spotted with her new boyfriend. The actress has been open about her personal life, including her split from Cory Hardrict in 2022.

Tia Mowry , 47, has shared photos from her recent vacation in Cabo San Lucas , Mexico , where she was spotted with her new boyfriend . The actress, known for her roles in 'Sister, Sister' and 'Twitches,' has been open about her personal life, including her split from Cory Hardrict in 2022.

Mowry has been focusing on self-care and traveling to find joy and fulfillment after her divorce. She has been sharing her experiences and advice with her fans, encouraging them to prioritize their own happiness and well-being. Mowry's new relationship comes after she revealed in an Instagram video in August 2022 that she had started dating again.

The actress has been open about the challenges of co-parenting with her ex-husband and the importance of maintaining a positive relationship for the sake of their children. Despite the ups and downs of her personal life, Mowry has continued to work in the entertainment industry, appearing in various projects and sharing her thoughts on love, family, and self-care with her fans.

Mowry's latest post on Instagram has sparked interest among her followers, who are eager to see her move forward in her life and relationships





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