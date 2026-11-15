Ti West's Ebenezer Recalls Johnny Depp's Iconic Nightmare On Elm Street Death

Director Ti West pays homage to Johnny Depp's debut role in Ebenezer. The film recreates the legendary bed-swallowing scene from A Nightmare on Elm Street, linking Depp's comeback to his horror origins.

Horror filmmaker Ti West is set to release a feature film adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, a project that has generated significant excitement among moviegoers for its unique, darker interpretation of the classic novella. This cinematic project, titled Ebenezer, features Johnny Depp returning to major studio films after a period of absence, marking his character Ebenezer as a central figure in this thrilling new narrative.

The film couples the traditionally wholesome tale of redemption with numerous unsettling spirits who visit the titular character, including the ghosts of Jacob Marley, Christmas Past, Christmas Present, and Christmas Yet to Come. Director Ti West leans heavily into the terror inherent in Dickens' original story, ensuring that the supernatural elements will satisfy dedicated horror fans while exploring the core themes of the source material.

Also read Box Office: Johnny Depp's 'Ebenezer' Posts $1.5M Previews

Scene Recalls Depp's First Horror Role

One specific scene in the film references Johnny Depp's very first acting role, which occurred in one of the most iconic and unforgettable horror movies of all time, creating a poetic link between his comeback feature and his debut feature. When Scrooge is visited by the ghost of his former business partner Jacob Marley, he is warned that he will be visited by three spirits on Christmas Eve night, prompting immediate panic at the prospect of these supernatural encounters.

As the Ghost of Christmas Past approaches Scrooge's bedroom with spooky sounds and fog, the grumpy protagonist cowers onto his canopy bed, drawing the curtains in a futile attempt to shield himself from the specter. While waiting nervously, Scrooge suddenly begins to sink into his mattress, eventually plummeting so far that the bed swallows his entire body until he is completely obscured from view.

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Visual Homage To Wes Craven Classic

This specific sequence mirrors a memorable moment from A Nightmare on Elm Street, where Johnny Depp's character, Glen Lantz, is killed in a similar manner after falling asleep in his bedroom and being pulled through a hole in his mattress. Although Ebenezer lacks the grand display of blood found in Wes Craven's horror classic, the imagery remains startlingly similar, serving as a brilliant wink to the audience regarding Depp's history in the genre.

The original scene from A Nightmare on Elm Street was groundbreaking for its practical effects, utilizing a physical 360-degree rotating set that was flipped upside down to create the surreal effect of Glen being swallowed into a vortex. Upon his disappearance, the crew unleashed approximately 500 gallons of fake blood, which plastered the entire room, walls, and ceiling in an unabashedly violent display.

Impact On Horror Cinema History

Over 40 years after A Nightmare on Elm Street hit theaters, Johnny Depp's character death remains an iconic moment in horror movie history, punctuating his very first feature film role long before he became a Hollywood A-lister. The Academy Award-nominee went on to achieve massive global stardom, yet horror fans continue to appreciate that an actor of his caliber was killed by Freddy Krueger in such a brutal and elaborate manner for his debut.

While Ebenezer and A Nightmare on Elm Street have little in common beyond starring Johnny Depp in key roles, the modern horror legend Ti West has successfully integrated this cinematic reference into the latest adaptation of the Dickens story, bridging decades of film history for attentive viewers.