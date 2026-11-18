The Thurston County Sheriff's Office executes a 4% pay reduction for top leaders to absorb a $1.1 million budget deficit. This strategic move ensures zero layoffs for frontline deputies and corrections staff.

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office is implementing significant executive pay reductions to shield its workforce from potential job losses amidst a severe financial downturn. This decisive action is a direct response to a $1.1 million budget reduction that the agency must absorb in the current fiscal cycle. By prioritizing staff retention, the department aims to maintain critical public safety services without disrupting operations.

Executive Compensation Adjustments to Stabilize Budget

Leaders within the Thurston County Sheriff's Office are set to take a 4% pay cut to avoid layoffs. This financial sacrifice by agency management is designed to offset the $1.1 million budget reduction faced by the agency. The move ensures that funds remain available for core operational needs rather than administrative overhead.

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Sheriff Derek Sanders explicitly linked these compensation reductions to the goal of preventing any job cuts for rank-and-file employees. The strategy relies on senior leadership absorbing the financial burden to preserve the existing labor force. This approach reflects a commitment to protecting the workforce during a period of heightened fiscal pressure.

Aggregate Deficits and Systemic Funding Challenges

The current financial strain is part of a broader trend affecting local law enforcement agencies across the state. The Thurston County Sheriff's Office noted that last year, the agency took a $2.6 million cut. When combined with the current reduction, the total aggregate cut for the agency stands at approximately $3.7 million.

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Counties across Washington continue to face systemic funding issues in a worsening economy. Sheriff Derek Sanders highlighted that these challenges are not isolated incidents but part of a recurring pattern. The cumulative effect of these deficits threatens the stability of local public safety infrastructure if not addressed through creative financial planning.

Strategic Planning to Protect Frontline Staff

The Thurston County Board of County Commissioners has worked hard with the county budget office and leadership to mitigate these cuts. They have worked out a preliminary budget reduction plan with the county that will preserve all of our frontline employees. This collaboration resulted in a decision that will not require the corrections bureau to take any cuts.

Sheriff Derek Sanders stated that the budget reduction plan highlights ongoing efforts to cut from the top down when feasible. The primary objective has been to preserve the valuable labor force that delivers core services to Thurston County 24 hours a day. This strategy ensures that deputies and support staff can continue their duties without interruption.

Sheriff Derek Sanders emphasized that employees are critical to the county and that the agency must do its best to keep their jobs funded. He cited the diverse roles within the department, from support staff greeting residents at the front counter to deputies responding to emergencies. The corrections staff overseeing 260 inmates within the jail also remain fully protected under this plan.

Acknowledgment of Leadership Sacrifices

Sheriff Derek Sanders thanked Undersheriff Mancillas for his willingness to reduce his salary to keep the department moving forward. Support Services Chief Carter also accepted a pay cut as part of the broader executive team reduction. Field Operations Chief Seig and Corrections Chief Hovda similarly agreed to the salary adjustments.

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These individuals represent the highest-ranking officials in the agency, and their concessions demonstrate a unified commitment to staff retention. The willingness of these leaders to sacrifice personal income allows the agency to maintain full staffing levels. This collective action underscores the priority placed on community safety over executive compensation.

Context of Economic Hardship and Public Safety

Sheriff Derek Sanders stated that while the current financial woes of the state are frustrating, maintaining staff employment remains the top priority. He noted that his number one goal throughout the last two years of budget cuts has been no layoffs under any circumstances. This goal has been achieved through creative problem solving and strategic resource allocation.

The agency remains on pace to achieve the goal of zero layoffs thanks to strong partnerships with the Board of County Commissioners. This milestone highlights the effectiveness of the collaborative approach to budget management. It also sets a precedent for how local agencies might handle similar financial constraints in the future.

The decision to implement these pay cuts ensures that the Thurston County Sheriff's Office can continue to serve the community effectively. By absorbing the $1.1 million reduction through executive salary adjustments, the agency has secured its operational stability. This proactive measure prevents the need for more disruptive layoffs that could impact public safety and morale.