A Thurston County corrections deputy has resigned after a second DUI arrest, following a previous incident where an arbitrator overturned his termination. The deputy posted a 0.113 BAC in Tumwater.

A corrections deputy employed by the Thurston County Sheriff's Office has resigned from his position following a second arrest for driving under the influence. The resignation comes just months after an arbitrator overturned a previous termination for a first offense, allowing the officer to return to duty.

Tumwater police officers pulled the off-duty deputy over on September 9 for driving at seventy-eight miles per hour in a zone with a twenty-five mile per hour speed limit. During the traffic stop, law enforcement officers observed clear signs of impairment in the deputy's behavior and physical condition.

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Subsequent preliminary breath testing revealed that the deputy registered a blood alcohol concentration of 0.113, more than double the legal limit for operating a vehicle in Washington state. He was immediately arrested for driving under the influence following these test results.

Internal Investigation and Termination

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office launched an internal investigation immediately following the arrest. The deputy chose to resign before the investigative process was finalized. The agency continued to review the evidence and determined that the alleged violations were fully substantiated.

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Agency officials confirmed that if the deputy had not resigned, the internal review findings would have resulted in his immediate termination from employment. The sheriff's office has formally notified the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission regarding the incident to ensure professional licensing standards are maintained.

History of Impaired Driving Offenses

This incident marks the second time the corrections deputy has been arrested for driving under the influence. He was previously arrested for an off-duty DUI in 2022. He pleaded guilty to first-degree negligent driving as part of the legal proceedings following that initial offense.

Sheriff Derek Sanders fired the deputy on February 1, 2023, citing the criminal conduct associated with the earlier arrest. The former deputy challenged this termination through the arbitration process. An arbitrator ultimately reversed the firing decision and awarded him back pay for the period he was suspended.

Reinstatement and Public Safety Response

As a result of the arbitrator's order, the deputy was reinstated to his position and served a three-day unpaid suspension instead of facing permanent dismissal. The Thurston County Sheriff's Office issued a public statement emphasizing that impaired driving by employees is strictly not tolerated.

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Sheriff officials expressed gratitude to the Tumwater Police Department for bringing the recent incident to a safe conclusion before any accidents or fatalities occurred. The agency maintains a strong commitment to removing impaired drivers from local streets to ensure community safety.