Thursday Night Mowing League is a grassroots cultural movement encouraging Americans to mow on Thursdays so weekends stay wide open for relaxation.

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Democrats face dilemma with new Platner controversiesAs we prepare our drinks, our piles of meat and our brains to enjoy the first weekend in June, I'm reminded of why we put in the work on Thursdays. I'm reminded of that feeling on Fridays when the workweek ends and there's this weight that is lifted off our shoulders. ,"more people engaged in housework on weekend days than on weekdays, on average -- 41%, compared with 36%.

However, people were slightly more likely to dosay approximately 11.5% of Americans are performing lawn and garden activities on weekends, up from 9.2% during the week. That is a stat that needs to flip. Yes, I understand you're busy. I get that you have to work and there are kid activities, but Thursday Night Mowing League is more than just some online mowing group.

It's a movement. Based on those stats, 40 million Americans are spending their time off working on their yards instead of enjoying the fruits of their labor. OLIVIA DUNNE & MILLER LITE BRING THE FUN WHILE BUD LIGHT CONTINUES TO FLOUNDER, NANCY MACE SHOOTS A GUN & MEAT It is a grassroots, online cultural movement created to turn a routine chore into a ceremonial sport.

The motto from day one has been that we mow on Thursdays so our weekends are wide open. TNML is a celebration of hard work, taking pride inHow do we determine a winner?

By the end of the summer, it's typically pretty clear who lived up to the standards that the legends of the TNML have stood for.taxes sky-high, but then, as you're about to enter the first full weekend of June, the utility companies roll in to tear up your lawn. I know Tyler. He'll bounce back, but this is going to eat at him. Remember: Brighter days are ahead.

This is why we do it. Dave's child is happy. Dad's weekend is wide open. Never forget that lawn care was considered a status symbol during the Middle Ages (I learned that via a.

" You guys are literally lowering your blood pressure each time you're out mowing and becoming one with your grass. Anxiety levels drop. Physiological and psychological stress can also be reduced by touching grass.field. It can be a kite-flying launch pad.

It can be the best dog-chasing-a-stick track in town. It's home. What a feeling. This is where I remind some of you that you sent me TINY return envelopes that will not fit the 4" TNML stickers.

I will have to spend part of a day addressing envelopes and then buying postage to send the stickers. Please hang with me as I attempt to maintain a job-life balance. Remember when I pushed the"Come and Take It" mower shirts? We need a blower version.

Yes, I own a gas-powered blower. No, I don't use it. Why not? Because it's dirty and the battery-powered blowers are extremely cheap and I don't have enough work for the gas blower.

Would I ever turn in a neighbor for using one? Hell no. Absolutely not. But, that's how these super LIBS in Ann Arbor roll. They are the Big Brother you should be afraid of.

These LIBS would turn you in in a heartbeat over the littlest of things. Trust me, I'm about 50 minutes south of that LIB hellhole. This is how you win national titles. Vacations happen.

Vacations are encouraged. Remembering to take your TNML on the road is never forgotten by league administrators and voters.





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