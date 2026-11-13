Thursday Night Football: Stefon Diggs' late TD gives Commanders 24-21 win

The wide receiver caught a 32-yard touchdown pass from Jayden Daniels with 57 seconds left.

With 3:27 remaining in Thursday’s game, the Giants lined up with Jameis Winston under center on fourth-and-1 from their own 11. The team’s backup quarterback, who runs the team’s quarterback sneaks, yelled, “Hut One.

Hut Two. Hut Three. Who let the dogs out? Who, who, who, who?

Also read Washington Commanders Face New York Giants in Week 10 Rematch on Thursday Night Football

”The Commanders got the last laugh, winning 24-21 on Stefon Diggs’ 32-yard touchdown with 57 seconds left. The Commanders are 3-5-1 and the Giants 5-3-1. The Giants took a 21-17 lead with 8:13 left on Isaiah Likely’s 66-yard catch-and-run. The Giants then had back-to-back interceptions of Jayden Daniels.

Safety Jevon Holland, who is having an All-Pro season, took the ball away from Chig Okonkwo at the 2-yard line with the Commanders on the Giants 24 with 5:27 left, and Ar’Darius Washington stepped in front of Okonkwo on fourth-and-2 at the Washington 45 with 2:15 left. The Giants, though, couldn’t run out the clock, and the Commanders made the most of it.

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They needed only three plays to go 71 yards thanks to a questionable 33-yard pass interference penalty on Deonte Banks, who was covering Treylon Burks. Three plays later, Diggs scored. The Giants reached the Washington 48 on their final drive, but J.J. McCarthy’s deep throw to Malik Nabers was intercepted by Rasul Douglas with 25 seconds left to end it.

Daniels was 23-of-33 for 249 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Rachaad White ran for 47 yards on 11 carries, and Diggs caught six passes for 83 yards. Antonio Williams and Ben Sinnott each caught a touchdown pass. McCarthy was 23-of-36 for 293 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Cam Skattebo had 18 carries for 78 yards and two touchdowns and caught three passes for 44 yards, and Likely had nine receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown.