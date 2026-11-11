Senate Majority Leader John Thune won reelection to his role as head of the conference on Tuesday.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune has dealt with distractions from President Donald Trump and other right-wing Republicans as he tries to advance the GOP's agenda.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune secured enough votes Tuesday to keep his spot atop the conference, brushing off vocal resistance to the prompt election.the election until they settle on a plan forward for the caucus, which suffered heavy losses in last week's midterms. Thune's dealt with distractions from President Donald Trump and other right-wing Republicans as he attempts to advance his party's economic agenda, a set of policies that have largely stalled in the Senate.

Also read Thune Reelected Senate GOP Leader Despite Midterm Losses and Calls for Delay

Thune's efforts to steer his conference in the face of far-right headwinds appear to have paid off, though, as a majority of Republicans backed his push for another two-year term.

"Congratulations to @LeaderJohnThune, a good man, who did everything humanly possible to weather the midterms," Senator John Cornyn, the Texas Republican, said in a Wednesday. "We all know who made his difficult job harder than it had to be, leading to a Senate minority next year. " Trump's campaign for loyal, but flawed, candidates this past election cycle positioned congressional Republicans poorly against their Democratic opponents.

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His handpicked nominees for Senate seats in Texas and South Carolina, for example, lost to Democrats with far better messaging. Republicans will enter January with a minority as a result.on Monday, expressing frustration with the Senate's failure to pass his SAVE America Act, the voting constraints he's demanded but are of little immediate concern for Americans.

"I like John Thune. I wish they could get more produced," he told reporters.

"You know, we've had SAVE America up there, we've had, you know, voter ID, proof of citizenship and many other things. " The president's legislative demands pulled Thune away from the economic issues that have been a yearslong concern for voters and set the stage for Democratic attacks against the GOP's priorities. Democratic candidates across the country united on a promise to lower prices that have risen under Trump, and they now have the platform to show Americans they're serious.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and his House counterpart Hakeem Jeffries said Monday they're up to the challenge.

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"The American people have forcefully rejected MAGA extremism and are demanding dramatic change in their lives," they said in a statement. "House and Senate Democrats have been given a clear mandate to aggressively address the affordability crisis, stop the reckless war of choice in Iran, meaningfully expand access to affordable healthcare and hold the crooks accountable who have unleashed unprecedented corruption on the country.

"A woman accused of operating two brothels on Columbus' West Side was arrested Monday following a SWAT operation at a home on W. Mound Street. The mother of 16 accused in Ohio's "House of Horrors" case is pregnant again, ABC 6 learned during her latest court appearance Monday.

The Columbus Police Department released their preliminary report for the investigation into the now viral video showing two men lit on fire at what appears to bA late-night shooting near Franklinton left one person dead, and Columbus police are still searching for answers. Just before 10:45 p.m. last night, officers were called to the area of Sullivant and Brehll avenues nearMaye suffocated Darnell Taylor, who was in her care, in February 2024, then hid his lifeless body in a sewer.