Thune Reelected Senate GOP Leader Despite Midterm Losses and Calls for Delay

Senate Republicans reelected John Thune as leader by acclamation, rejecting a push to delay the vote after losing at least seven seats in the midterms. Democrats flipped seats in Iowa, Kansas, Maine, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, and Texas, with Alaska and Mississippi still uncalled.

Senate Republicans on Tuesday reelected John Thune as their leader by acclamation, staying the course as they prepare to enter the minority after brutal midterm losses.

The party lost at least seven Senate seats to Democrats, leaving Thune to lead a minority of no more than 46 senators. The decision came after a closed-door meeting in the Old Senate Chamber that lasted much of the day, with senators reconvening in the afternoon.

Also read Senate Republicans resume meeting as they decide whether to reelect John Thune as leader

Thune, who has been in the Senate since 2005 and took the helm two decades later after serving as Mitch McConnell's No. 2, faced a last-minute push by several conservative members to delay the leadership elections. GOP Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin led the effort to postpone the vote following the disastrous midterm results. He secured signatures from a handful of colleagues, including Sens.

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Rick Scott of Florida, Mike Lee of Utah, Ted Budd of North Carolina, John Kennedy of Louisiana, Jim Banks of Indiana, and Dave McCormick of Pennsylvania, to compel a conference meeting ahead of Tuesday's elections. But the effort fell short. Johnson told reporters that Senate Republicans just cannot continue on business as usual after a stunning defeat at the polls. That kind of defeat demands change, Johnson said when asked whether new leadership was needed.

Johnson Pushes For Leadership Delay

He conceded there was no clear alternative to Thune, but argued that Republicans at least needed to hear from their leadership team about the strategy moving forward. After the meetings, Johnson said this has never been anything against John Thune. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky said an initial morning meeting consisted of mostly dissent, though he added he did not blame Thune for Republican losses.

Paul told reporters there is a legitimate argument that if we lost as badly as we lost, why would we continue on with the same leadership. Sen. Jim Justice of West Virginia also said there was a legitimate argument for changing leadership, but added he does not see an alternative to Thune.

Scott, who unsuccessfully sought the GOP leadership two years ago, said his vote would depend on what plan Thune laid out for the lame-duck session, the last weeks in which Republicans hold the majority and can steer President Trump's priorities. Banks had argued in a separate statement for a delay. Thune appeared sympathetic to the efforts to regroup and acknowledged that the decision over whether to delay selecting leaders would ultimately come down to members.

I think in the end, it is important that for purposes of moving forward, we get some of these issues settled as soon as possible, Thune told CBS News on Monday. We will see what our members think tomorrow. Thune's reelection comes after he led Senate Republicans as they passed the president's massive tax, border security, and defense agenda, swiftly confirmed the president's nominees, and approved a handful of bipartisan priorities over the last two years.

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At the same time, his tenure was marked by two record-breaking government shutdowns and a White House that often moved out of step with Republicans in Congress. Some Republicans criticized Thune's record, arguing the GOP agenda was not aggressive enough. Conservative frustrations came to a head over the SAVE America Act, a controversial election bill President Trump repeatedly pushed. Thune made clear the legislation did not enjoy enough support in the upper chamber to move forward.

Thune Defends Senate GOP Record

Ahead of the election, Thune pushed back on criticism about the Senate GOP agenda, telling CBS News, I do not know how you could be more aggressive. He defended Senate Republicans' record while acknowledging factors beyond their control. Senate Republicans had entered the midterm cycle with a map that initially looked favorable, offering few pickup opportunities for Democrats.

But GOP candidates across the country were routed as cost of living concerns and the war in Iran took center stage, expanding the map for Democrats. Democrats flipped Republican-held seats in Iowa, Kansas, Maine, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, and Texas. Their candidates also lead in Alaska and Mississippi, with those races yet to be called. In his first floor speech since the midterms, Thune said, There is no doubt about it, Tuesday night was a tough election night.

He said the results gave Senate Republicans an opportunity to reflect on what we as a party need to do better and a clear message that this coming Congress needs to double down on the work we have been doing on affordability. Post-election dissent is not without precedent in the Senate GOP. The internal divisions mirror a similar leadership battle in the House, where Scalise and Jordan face off as the GOP reels from a blue tsunami.

Party Reflects On Midterm Defeats

Thune has also brushed off boos at a GOP convention and said Trump is not frustrated with his leadership, while remaining ready to have a conversation with Sen. John Fetterman about joining the GOP as Democrats rage against an RNC stunt.