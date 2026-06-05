Thune Navigates Whiplash of Trump Presidency to Pass Immigration Funding Bill

Senate Majority Leader John Thune steered a narrow immigration enForcement funding bill through the Senate amid mixed signals from President Trump, a battle over a Justice Department 'anti-weaponization' fund,and the aftermath of DHS shootings, ultimately splitting DHS funding to sidestep Democratic demands.

The article details the complex legislative maneuvering in the U.S. Senate , led by Majority Leader John Thune ,to pass an immigration enforcement funding bill using the budget reconciliation process.

A central obstacle was an "anti-weaponization" fund for the Justice Department, a product of a legal settlement, which many Republicans, particularly Senator Bill Cassidy, sought to block. Cassidy's efforts to legislate against the fund collapsed after repeated negotiations failed, leading to his defeat. The White Home's position on the fund, and on other issues like security funding for Trump's East Wing ballroom, was described as confusing and created additional complications.

Thune's goal was a "skinny" reconciliation bill, avoiding the pitfalls of a previous partisan effort. The path forward involved a phone call with Senator John Barrasso (likely 'Blanche' is a transcription error for Barrasso) and intensive floor negotiations. Ultimately, the strategy shifted to a two-part approach: funding the Department of Homeland Security (except for ICE and Border Patrol) through regular appropriations with bipartisan sUpport, while using reconciliation to separately fund deportation operations for three years with only Republican votes.

This plan circumvented Democratic demands for guardrails on officer conduct following the Minneapolis shootings. The House is set to consider the ICE funding portion, and the rest of DHS has already been reopened via separate legislation. The piece concludes by noting broader challenges,including a fragile bipartisan agreement on surveillance powers now threatened by Trumps appointment of a loyalist as acting Director of National Intelligence, which exemplifies the administrations disruptive impact on legislative cooperation





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Senate Reconciliation Immigration John Thune Bill Cassidy Anti-Weaponization Fund DHS ICE Border Patrol Department Of Justice

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