Thunderstorms expected across Puget Sound region through Saturday

The National Weather Service is warning of thunderstorms across the Puget Sound region Friday and Saturday.

Thunderstorms expected across Puget Sound region through SaturdaySeattle heatwave forecast: Models hint at 90s in Western WA Some forecast models are flirting with a real heat wave across the Puget Sound region in about 10 days.

It's not a lock. It could fall apart. Tuesday peaked at 86 degrees, a stark contrast to Wednesday's high of 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service . Weather whiplash: Sunshine won’t last long before rain rolls in Friday Brace for weather whiplash!

There will be plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures Thursday before a big weather change Friday. Colon cancer is one of the most common and deadliest types of cancer, and routine screenings are the best way to reduce your chances of becoming a statistic.

Redmond HVAC contractor earns triple recognition in 60 days, reflecting a shift in how homeowners vet contractors Three independent organizations that evaluate home service contractors each reached the same conclusion: Home Comfort Alliance is among the most reliable in its market. WSECU Community Champion: Chrystal Ortega’s mission to feed Spokane Chrystal Ortega's tireless dedication recently earned her the WSECU Community Champions Award and a $1,000 grant to further the mission.

When Shawn Tibbitts opened Tibbitts FernHill, he was just trying to survive. The small Tacoma restaurant has since earned culinary awards and praise. Wilcox Family Farms is continuing its cherished holiday tradition of giving back by donating nearly one million eggs to food banks across the South Sound region this season.





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Multiple power outages reported across Houston area due to severe weatherMultiple power outages have been reported as severe thunderstorms move across the Houston area Wednesday.

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Severe Thunderstorms to Expand from Plains to East Through SundayRounds of severe thunderstorms will expand from the Plains to parts of the East through Sunday, with damaging wind gusts, hail, torrential downpours and frequent lightning. The jet stream interacting with warm, moisture-rich air will trigger widespread thunderstorms across the central United States into the weekend, with some activity spreading eastward. Some storms will produce damaging wind gusts and large hail capable of damaging crops and gardens. Torrential downpours may also trigger flooding. Non-severe thunderstorms can still produce dangerous lightning and heavy downpours that can slow travel. Motorists should slow down during torrential rain and never drive through flooded roadways. The greatest concentration of severe thunderstorms through Thursday night will be across the northern Plains, from southeastern Montana, Wyoming and northeastern Colorado to southern North Dakota and central and southwestern Minnesota. A few locally heavy, gusty to severe storms will occur farther to the southeast from parts of Kansas to Iowa. Friday's severe weather threat will extend from central and northern Kansas to southern Minnesota and southwestern Wisconsin, with a few of the strongest storms capable of producing brief tornadoes. Additional severe thunderstorms are forecast across parts of the Plains on Saturday, mainly during the late afternoon and evening, with the greatest risk from eastern Montana and northwestern South Dakota into southeastern Saskatchewan. Saturday's AccuWeather Local StormMax wind gust is 80 mph.

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Severe Thunderstorms and Heavy Rain Showers Expected in ArizonaA series of severe thunderstorms and heavy rain showers are expected to impact various regions of Arizona over the next few days. Residents are advised to stay indoors and avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary.

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Severe Thunderstorms and Flash Flooding Warnings Issued for ArizonaA series of severe thunderstorms and flash flooding warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service for various regions in Arizona. Residents are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety during this time.

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