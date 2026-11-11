Thunderstorm Threatens "I'm A Celebrity" Camp Ahead of Launch

Heavy rain, hail and strong winds loom over the NSW filming site for "I'm A Celebrity" as ITV prepares mitigation plans before Monday's premiere.

Five days before the launch of ITV's flagship reality series " I'm A Celebrity," the filming location in Dungay, New South Wales, is poised to face a severe thunderstorm. ITV executives are drafting contingency measures to protect the camp and production crew against a forecast that includes 5‑15 mm of rain, damaging winds and potential hailstones the size of a hen's egg.

Storm Conditions Set to Test Camp Infrastructure

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for New South Wales. Meteorologists predict heavy rainfall that could trigger flash flooding, powerful winds that may damage structures, and hailstones large enough to cause significant property damage. The forecast for Wednesday and Thursday calls for 5‑15 mm of rainfall, a metric commonly used to gauge downpour intensity in the region.

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Experts point out that storm‑generated hailstones of hen‑egg size are capable of denting cabins and equipment, and the associated wind speeds could strain the camp's roofing and fencing. Should the creek near the set flood, the site's drainage systems would be pushed to capacity, potentially leading to water ingress into the tents and living areas.

ITV's Response and Production Preparedness

ITV's production team assures audiences that they are "the best in the business" and have experience operating under all weather conditions. A source told The Daily Mail that the crew has contingency plans for "all weather scenarios." This includes reinforcing structures, securing backup power supplies, and having sick‑bay and safe‑zone protocols ready for use.

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The show's presenters, Declan Donnelly and Ant McPartlin, have been confirmed to host the premiere on Monday, November 16. Producers are focusing on keeping the camp safe for the returning and new contestants, which comprise names such as Wayne Rooney, Chloe Burrows, Joanna Page, Ricky Wilson and others slated to join this year's lineup.

Implications for Contestants and Viewers

Contestants could arrive at a wet and soggy camp, potentially impacting the initial challenges. The State Emergency Service has advised residents in the area to stay indoors and keep children and pets away from windows during the storm.

For viewers, the potential for production delays exists if the flooding or wind damage leads to significant downtime. ITV's pre‑production team has declared that they will monitor the situation closely and adjust the shoot schedule accordingly to avoid any lasting disruption.

Local Impact and Historical Precedent

Previous storms in Dungay have seen rivers breach their banks, with local farms experiencing near‑three‑metre floods. The summer weather has been a mixed bag, shifting quickly from 30‑degree heat to heavy rain within minutes. Residents and authorities have historically learned to adapt, but the current forecast remains a serious concern for the film crew and the wider community.

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Despite the tempest's force, the production's commitment to safety and thorough planning indicates that the launch of "I'm A Celebrity" on November 16 is likely to proceed with minimal interruption. ITV will continue to update viewers on any changes as the weather develops.