ThunderCats x SilverHawks #3: Galactic Crisis Unfolds in New Crossover Chapter

The third installment of Dynamite's ThunderCats and SilverHawks crossover event arrives on June 10th. As Cheetara and Tygra struggle against the Darkbird invasion, the SilverHawks urgently call for interplanetary reinforcements. A massive sky explosion above Third Earth halts the battle, hinting at significant plot developments. The issue features the creative team of writer Declan Shalvey and artist Drew Moss, with multiple cover options.

ThunderCats x SilverHawks #3 arrives in stores Wednesday, June 10th, continuing Dynamite's crossover event between the two classic '80s properties. Cheetara and Tygra face overwhelming Darkbird invasion forces while the SilverHawks desperately await interplanetary backup reinforcements.

A massive explosion in the sky above Third Earth interrupts the conflict, promising major developments in this galactic team-up adventure. The greatest crossover event in the galaxy continues! Cheetara and Tygra are overwhelmed by invading Darkbird forces, and the SilverHawks are desperate for interplanetary backup to arrive. But everything on Third Earth stops when there's a massive explosion in the sky.

The preview pages show Cheetara reporting that Panthro is unresponsive while the teams face off against formidable silver-clad warriors. The issue is written by Declan Shalvey and illustrated by Drew Moss, with covers by Eric Canete, an Animation Art variant, and a Declan Shalvey cover, each priced at $4.99. Readers should definitely check out the preview pages and pick up ThunderCats x SilverHawks #3 when it hits stores this Wednesday, June 10th





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Thundercats Silverhawks Crossover Dynamite Comics Declan Shalvey Drew Moss Darkbird Third Earth Cheetara Tygra Panthro Comic Book Release

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