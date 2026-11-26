The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds completed their 2026 air show season with 61 demonstrations, featuring a historic National Mall performance and a finale at Kennedy Space Center.

The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron " Thunderbirds" complete their final performance at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. The Thunderbirds completed 61 aerial demonstrations across 31 locations in 2026, including their first National Mall performance.

The team will return in 2027 for its 74th air show season, coinciding with the U.S. Air Force's 80th anniversary. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds wrapped up their 2026 air show season on November 12 at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, completing 61 aerial demonstrations across 31 locations. The season also featured the squadron’s first-ever performance over the National Mall in Washington, DC. The flyover was part of the country’s 250th anniversary celebrations.

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The team later brought its 2026 season to a close at the first air show held at Kennedy Space Center’s Shuttle Landing Facility. The Thunderbirds contributed to the celebrations with a White House flyover during the UFC’s Freedom 250 event and a series of flights called “America from Above. ” These performances showcased landmarks such as the Grand Canyon, Artemis II’s launch site, Route 66, and the Statue of Liberty.