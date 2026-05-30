A bet of $100 would win $230 total if the Spurs win and a bet of $156 would win $256 total if the Thunder win. Wembanyama finished with 28 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and 3 blocks in Game 6.

Thunder will need to slow down Wembanyama as they welcome Spurs Thunder will need to slow down Wembanyama as they welcome Spurs A bet of $100 would win $230 total if the Spurs win and a bet of $156 would win $256 total if the Thunder win Wembanyama finished with 28 points , 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks across 28 minutes in Thursday's 118-91 win over Oklahoma City in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals .

Fox totaled five points , five rebounds and seven assists across 26 minutes during Thursday's 118-91 victory over Oklahoma City in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals. Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 15 points , one rebound and four assists across 28 minutes in Thursday's 118-91 loss to the Spurs in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals.

Williams won't start in Thursday's Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals versus San Antonio, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports. FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED. COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

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Thunder Spurs Wembanyama Western Conference Finals Game 6

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